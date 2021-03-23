OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro: which flagship smartphone should you buy?

When you’re spending upwards of £1,000 on a new smartphone, you want to be confident you’ve made the right choice. But, with more flagship models breaching that four-digit figure, how do you decide which phone is worth the money?

Advertisement

To help answer this question, we’re comparing two newly-released flagship models; the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

These new offerings from Oppo and OnePlus prove that you don’t have to stick with the likes of Apple and Samsung to get the premium features.

Both released in March 2021, the phones have all the top-of-the-line features, including expansive 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, fast-charging and wireless-charging capabilities and 5G support.

Here is our OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro guide as we compare price, design, camera and battery life to decide where you should spend your money.

In the market for a new phone? Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 to see how they compare.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro: what’s the difference?

OnePlus and Oppo are Chinese smartphone manufacturers that have proved themselves to deliver premium smartphones jam-packed with high-end features.

However, these features do vary depending on the brand and model. To make it a fair test, we’re comparing the most expensive device from both the brands’ flagship series; the OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Here are the key differences as we assess price, design, camera set-up and battery life.

Price

Revealed at a launch event on 11th March, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will set you back £1,099. The OnePlus 9 Pro is considerably cheaper at £799.

However, Oppo does have cheaper options within its Find X3 series, including the Find X3 Neo for £699 and Find X3 Lite for a budget-friendly £399.

Design

Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost 90%.

When it comes to colour options, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is relatively subdued. There are just two colours available for this model; gloss black and gloss blue. There are only two options for the OnePlus 9 Pro, too. These are marginally more exciting with purple and silver offered.

Camera

The camera on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is by far the most striking element of the phone. Seated on a raised bump, the quad-camera set-up includes a 50MP wide-angle camera lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 3MP micro lens. This is in addition to the 32MP punch-hole front camera.

The camera set-up on the OnePlus 9 Pro has a more classic design but also contains four cameras made by Hasselblad. These are a 48MP main camera, a 50MP lens, an 8MP lens and a 2MP camera. The front camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro is also 32MP.

Battery life

One of the most exciting additions to these two flagship smartphones is the ability to wireless charge. Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro are capable of being charged wirelessly and offer wired, fast-charging for those who prefer it.

With the 65W fast-charging offered by the Oppo Find X3 Pro, the phone can be charged up to 40% in just 10 minutes. In comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro boasts it can charge from 1-100% in just 43 minutes.

Features

A number of features, including 5G support, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, can be found in both smartphones.

An IP68 rating for dust and water resistance is also assured for both models. This doesn’t make them completely rugged but should offer a good level of protection.

Some of the other key features of the Oppo Find X3 Pro are the SGS eye care display certification and the ability to adapt to light conditions automatically. The Find X3 Pro also has a game focus mode, which will stop notifications and other distractions from ruining your streak just at the wrong moment.

Both Pro models also offer a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro: which smartphone should you buy?

The decision largely comes down to your budget. The OnePlus 9 Pro is considerably cheaper at £799, compared to the £1,099 price tag of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Plus, there is some overlap when it comes to basic features. For example, both have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

Both also offer 5G capabilities and impressive quad-camera set-ups. There are some differences in the camera specs, but both offer sharp night shots and are unlikely to disappoint.

And that’s the truth of it. You’re unlikely to be disappointed with either of these smartphones; we are simply impressed with the OnePlus 9 Pro’s value for money.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G will be available to pre-order from 31st March.

Advertisement

For more guides, reviews and the latest news, head to the Technology section. Or, try our best SIM-only deals page for the latest offers.