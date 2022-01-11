OnePlus 10 Pro release date: Latest news about the new flagship smartphone

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest much-anticipated handset from OnePlus. Over the last few years, the brand has staked a claim as one of the best value phone producers on the market, combining solid specs with affordable pricing and sleek designs. Now, the brand has revealed its latest smartphone.

While the company didn’t officially attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas, it did slowly reveal details about its latest phone, day-by-day, as the event took place. Riding the wave of tech excitement, the OnePlus 10 Pro joined other handsets storming onto the market this month – including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

We’ve been looking forward to the OnePlus 10 Pro for a while. We were big fans of the current flagship series, having previously rated the OnePlus 9 as the best mid-range phone in our best smartphone run-down and awarding its bigger brother an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars in our OnePlus 9 Pro review.

The early signs suggest this is a premium device and it has a design to match. It’s slim, with a triple camera array and comes in a range of attractive colours. We’ll discuss the design in more detail later.

OnePlus 10 Pro release date and pricing

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China on the 11th January 2022 and will be available to buy in China on the 13th. OnePlus says the handset will be released globally later this year, with the brand’s UK website already showcasing the new device.

Right now, further information about the global release is very thin on the ground, but we’re hopeful that it won’t be too long. The ongoing shortage of semiconductors may be playing a part in the delay of the phone’s wider roll-out.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, running Android 12. This is the latest chipset from Qualcomm and it’s set to be a standard-bearer in 2022. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which bodes well for the user experience of the OnePlus 10 Pro and we can’t wait to try it out for ourselves.

It packs 5G and two SIM card slots as standard, plus the triple camera array and a 5000 mAh battery which supports 80W fast-charging.

There’s plenty to like about this phone on paper and if OnePlus’s previous record is anything to go by, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to deliver on that promise.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera

The phone carries a large, noticeable triple camera array on the reverse. This contains a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP main camera and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The front camera, or ‘selfie camera’, has 32MP and the phone can shoot in several new modes including ‘Master Style’ mode – offering several colour styles calibrated by professional photographers.

OnePlus 10 Pro design

At first glance, we like the design of the new OnePlus 10 Pro. It’s sleek and slim, comes in some eye-catching but understated colours and doesn’t look too bulky.

Also, the rear camera array sticks out a little — a necessary evil for good photography – but it fits nicely with the rest of the phone and the metallic frame around the lenses breaks up the handset’s main colour nicely.

OnePlus 10 Pro display

This new handset from One Plus carries a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an impressive 120Hz variable refresh rate. OnePlus also claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display has ‘industry fitness’ dual colour calibration, rendering colours accurately whether the phone is used in high or low brightness.

The variable refresh rate display will give the OnePlus 10 Pro a longer battery life and – on paper at least – the display should be bright, appealing and responsive.

Where will you be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in the UK?

It’s impossible to order the OnePlus 10 Pro in the UK and Europe right now, with only the Chinese launch having taken place. OnePlus hasn’t provided a date for the global release yet, but we’re hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

The good news is that it’s definitely coming. The new flagship device already has a page on the brand’s UK website, filled with detailed specs and imagery of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest news on the OnePlus 10 Pro as more information is revealed.

