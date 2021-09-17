iPhone 13 features, specs, price and colours: everything you need to know about the new flagship

Apple’s iPhone 13 is one of the hottest smartphones of the year, offering a slew of new features and colours that make it a must-have handset.

Advertisement

With enhanced cameras, battery life and performance, the line-up has something for everyone – whether it’s the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini or the superpowered 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Now is the perfect time to upgrade.

This year, there are four devices – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – but no matter which one you choose, you will be getting a brand new A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity and a crisp OLED display.

While the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max enjoy slightly enhanced specs, Apple has made sure that every one of its phones has perks to offer, so here’s what you need to know about their features, the vibrant colours available and why Sky Mobile’s incentives make it a great destination when you do choose to buy one.

Shop the iPhone 13 at Sky Mobile

iPhone 13 new features and specifications

The Apple iPhones have always been premium smartphones – and that hasn’t changed this year. Here are the best features found on the new devices:

Camera

If you are looking to snap great pictures, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini now have the most advanced dual-camera system that’s ever been on an iPhone, featuring a 12 megapixel (MP) wide and ultra-wide setup. The Pro models add in a telephoto lens that helps you shoot subjects up close, and a feature called ProRes that lets you professionally compress videos for editing without a loss in quality – perfect as all of the iPhones 13 phones can shoot in 4K at 30 frames per second.

All of the iPhone 13s come with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation to reduce motion blur and a “cinematic mode” – in 1080p at 30 fps – that adds a beautiful depth effect to videos and lets you shift the focus both during and after capture. So if photography or videography is your main focus, the iPhone 13 is for you.

Shop the iPhone 13 at Sky Mobile

But Apple’s new handsets offer far more than just a fantastic camera setup, so here is a run-down of what else makes them special:

A powerful chip: The new A15 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers the new iPhone 13 series. It keeps them running silky smooth no matter what apps are open, optimising the power to retain as much battery life as possible and enabling machine learning features like Live Text in Camera.

Enhanced battery life: There’s nothing worse than your battery running dry, but all the iPhone 13s have more juice than ever. The iPhone 13 has over 2.5 hours more battery than the iPhone 12, while the Phone 13 Pro Max has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone – more than 2.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro Max.

Better protection than ever: Damaging your phone is always a worry, but the iPhone 13 phones are better protected than ever, with a Ceramic Shield front to protect against unexpected bumps and scratches. All of the iPhone 13 models are rated IP68 for water protection to a maximum depth of six metres up to 30 minutes.

5G connectivity: The iPhone 13 models are futureproofed, with 5G connectivity that gives faster download and browsing speeds in select UK regions.

A beautiful screen: All of the new iPhones come with a crisp Super Retina XDR display that will be perfect whether you are gaming or watching videos online. If you want cutting edge features, go for the Pro models. They have ProMotion – which is Apple’s version of adaptive refresh rates, going up to 120Hz. With up to 1,000 nits max brightness on the Pros, the screen is also brighter than ever.

Storage: All the new iPhones come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max also feature a new 1TB storage option. The higher you go, the more content you can store on your new iPhone, with 1TB being the highest – more than enough for your snaps, messages and videos.

Shop the iPhone 13 at Sky Mobile

What colours are the iPhone 13 available in?

The iPhone comes in a range of vibrant colours that will definitely make you stand out from the crowd, so here’s the breakdown of the tones you can choose from:

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

Pink

Blue

Midnight (black)

Starlight (aluminium)

(Product) Red

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Graphite

Gold

Silver

Sierra Blue

Shop the iPhone 13 at Sky Mobile

How to pre-order the iPhone 13 with Sky Mobile

You can pre-order the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max via Sky Mobile now.

It’s one of the best ways to get your hands on the new iPhone, and we suggest you take full advantage of the many incentives offered by the leading provider if you want to upgrade to the new handset. For example, Sky Mobile lets you move to a new phone before your full contract ends and gives you flexible control over how much data you want each month, letting you change your plan to suit your needs.

All Sky Mobile plans come with free unlimited calls and texts and give you unlimited streaming of Sky apps without using your data.

Browse all of the Sky Mobile incentives

iPhone 13 size comparison

With the new iPhone 13, there’s a perfect size for all types of users, with the iPhone 13 mini being the most portable and the iPhone 13 Pro Max having the largest frame. Here are the sizes and dimensions of each phone, so you can choose the best one for you:

iPhone 13 mini: 5.4-inch (diagonal)

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch (diagonal)

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch (diagonal)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch (diagonal)

Shop the iPhone 13 at Sky Mobile

How does the iPhone 13 compare to its predecessors?

With the iPhone 13 series, Apple has refined the design of the former models while boosting performance, battery and camera abilities, and the phones will only get better with the release of iOS 15 on 20th September. Visually, the iPhone 13 has a smaller notch than its predecessor, which means there is more screen to play with, and new colours – but the real improvements are under the hood.

Compared to the iPhone 12 series, the screens are brighter, the chipset is lightning fast, and there are hours more power in the “all-day” batteries. It still has all of the things you love, including Face ID, 5G connectivity and MagSafe accessories.

The iPhone 13 mini starts from £679, and the iPhone 13 is priced from £779. The 13 Pro is priced from £949, while the 13 Pro Max starts from £1,049 (RRP).

Ready to upgrade to the latest flagship? Shop the iPhone 13 at Sky Mobile

Advertisement

Want an Apple device but not sure which to buy? Read our best iPhone guide and don’t miss our in-depth iPhone 13 vs iphone 12 comparison.