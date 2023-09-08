It won’t look as good as it does for those playing the native Xbox Series X/S version of space RPG, or for those playing on a PC powerful enough, but it is perfectly possible.

Keep on reading to find out how to play Starfield on Xbox One and mobile.

Is Starfield on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Yes, Starfield is on Xbox Cloud Gaming! You can play the game on any device that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, be that on your Xbox One or on your mobile device.

The usual caveats, of course, apply to gaming on the cloud. Expect lag, blurry visuals, blocky artefacts and poor audio if your internet connection isn’t strong and stable enough.

If you’ve played a game through Xbox Cloud Gaming before and haven’t had a problem with it, though, using the streaming service to play Starfield is a viable option.

You can even play it on Xbox Series X through cloud streaming if you really want to/don’t have time to install it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to play Starfield on Xbox One

To play Starfield on Xbox One, you can stream it via Xbox Cloud Gaming thanks to Game Pass! You must have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream games on the cloud.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, simply turn your Xbox One on, head into Game Pass and find Starfield.

Once you have found Starfield, simply click on 'Play' to stream the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming. No installation required.

That’s it! Do bear in mind the usual caveats of streaming games, though, and make sure you don’t have a data cap for your internet - as streaming games like this will use up a lot of data and bandwidth.

Read more on Starfield:

How to play Starfield on mobile

To play Starfield on mobile, you need to first install the Xbox Game Pass App on Google Play (Android) or on the Apple App Store. You need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to play on mobile.

Once you have the Xbox Game Pass app, you will need to open it up and sign in to your Microsoft Account. Make sure you sign into the same account which you use to pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Now, find Starfield in the list of games and tap its icon to open up its game page. If you are signed into Game Pass Ultimate, you will see a green button that says 'Play' on the page. Tap that and away you go! No need to install the game.

It’s worth noting that you can only play Starfield on mobile with a controller. This means a controller connected via Bluetooth (the Xbox controller works best!) or a controller that clips onto your phone.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.