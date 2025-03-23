Vibrant Visuals will first arrive in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in the coming months on "compatible devices" and, while it'll have no impact on actual gameplay, it'll certainly change the experience of the game as a whole.

Also announced was the new Drop, which is coming on 25th March. The Spring to Life Drop will include new variants of older mobs, and will add various new sounds to blocks, including sounds for wind and scattering sand.

Other announcements included The Ghastling, which introduces a new way for mobs to behave in the game, the Happy Ghast, the newest mount coming to the game, and a demonstration of the Locator Bar, which will help to locate other players.

Meanwhile, attendees were also treated to a new look at the Minecraft movie, which is coming our way on 4th April.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That is everything you need to know about Minecraft Live 2025, but check out some of our other writing on the game below.

We've even got a Minecraft quiz for you!

Learn more about Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Villager jobs explained | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft advent calendars | How to teleport in Minecraft| Minecraft LEGO | Minecraft Legends

You can catch up on Minecraft Live on YouTube, Twitch, or Minecraft.net.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.