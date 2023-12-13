You can, of course, use LEGO Fortnite villagers to do some of the busywork for you, as they can gather resources like Knotroot while you’re out having fun exploring caves and getting materials like Marble and Amber.

If all this sounds like a palaver to you, Fortnite Festival Mode and Rocket Racers are also new to Fortnite - and offer up loads of fun, too.

But feel free to fast travel below to see how to get around the LEGO Fortnite worlds with a bit more haste.

Does LEGO Fortnite have fast travel?

No, LEGO Fortnite does not have fast travel.

This is quite typical of crafting-survival games such as Minecraft, which requires you to build nether portals or use powers like elytra.

This is also the case in Terraria, where you need to build teleporters. LEGO Fortnite is currently more akin to something like Rust, which requires you to build means of faster transport.

Perhaps in the future we might get to build waypoints that we can zip between, but as of now, we are limited to terrestrial means, which we will cover in detail down below.

How to get around quicker in LEGO Fortnite explained

There are a number of faster ways to get around LEGO Fortnite, but they all require some amount of effort and work, so we’ll guide you through them.

How to craft a Glider in LEGO Fortnite

The Glider is functionally the same as what you use in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and allows for quick traversal from a vantage spot. To build one, you need to do the following:

Craft a Loom – 9 Flexwood, 8 Flexwood Rod and 6 Sand Claws

– 9 Flexwood, 8 Flexwood Rod and 6 Sand Claws Get Silk from a spider – Spiders are found in the grasslands

– Spiders are found in the grasslands Get Wool from sheep – Sheep are found in snowy biomes

– Sheep are found in snowy biomes Put Silk and Wool in the Loom – This makes Silk and Wool Thread

– This makes Silk and Wool Thread Place Silk and Wool Thread in Loom – This gives you Silk and Wool Fabric

– This gives you Silk and Wool Fabric Go to the Crafting Bench and select the Tools tab – Here you can craft the Glider

Once equipped, you can use the Glider in mid-air. Do note that it does use up your Stamina, and if you run out, you will plunge to your untimely end and respawn without any of your equipment.

How to craft a Train in LEGO Fortnite

Staying true to LEGO, you can essentially build anything you like – even trains – as laid out by TrueTriz on YouTube.

This is perhaps best suited to Sandbox mode, as opposed to Survival, as the materials required are very large. No doubt some dedicated gamers will do it, though.

Essentially, you need to choose an uninterrupted path between two points such as mountains in separate biomes, and build up as high as possible using Rustic Staircases.

You then need to lay out the rail using the Rustic Thin Floor.

The actual Train itself is comprised of two Dynamic Foundations that need a small gap between them. You then need to use Wheels that sit on either side of the rail to keep the Dynamic Foundations attached.

You will also need an Activation Switch on each Dynamic Platform, and these will control Thursters that you will place on the opposing ends to allow you to go backwards and forwards.

How to craft a Flying Machine in Lego Fortnite

Before we continue, this is extremely risky, and requires a lot of good timing and accuracy, as you may quickly die doing this.

In the YouTube video from OhDough, you can see that you either need a Dynamic Foundation or a simple wooden one, a Balloon, a Thruster, an Activation Switch and some blocks to act as ballasts.

Keep your foundation stationary by attaching it to a staircase, and then place a balloon in the very centre. Next, attach a Thruster to the middle of the rear of said platform with an Activation Switch to control it.

Next, detach the foundation from the staircase and allow yourself to float up and hit the Activation Switch to go forward.

To turn, you need to place blocks on the side you want to turn to, which is where this becomes dangerous.

To land, you need to place enough blocks on each side to overcome the thrust of the balloon and you will land.

