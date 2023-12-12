Using what we’ve learned from the official Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board and elsewhere, we’ve combed through all of the potential issues a child may encounter while playing LEGO Fortnite.

Read on to find out what the LEGO Fortnite age rating is and for official advice on how to set up parental controls to limit online interactions and voice chat in-game.

What is the LEGO Fortnite age rating?

The LEGO Fortnite age rating in the UK is PEGI 7, ESRB E10+ in the US.

This is a lower age rating than the main Fortnite game, PEGI 12 in the UK. Strangely enough, though, you can only play LEGO Fortnite by installing the main Fortnite game and playing it in a separate mode.

On the official PEGI website, the age rating report is seven and older due to violence and in-game purchases.

PEGI explains: "It features non-realistic violence in a child-friendly setting or context… Violence is aimed at LEGO characters who break apart into smaller bricks when defeated.

"Weapons include axes, swords and explosive barrels. There are no visible injuries or blood effects, and due to the LEGO designs and context, violence is not disturbing."

In terms of the in-game purchases available, these are entirely optional.

As PEGI puts it: "Parents, carers or other responsible adults should check to see what is being offered before making any purchase on behalf of a child. It should be noted that the game can still be played without the need to purchase such items."

LEGO Fortnite is played online, too, which is another worry, as you can chat with other players using text or audio chat. Fortunately, "it's possible to block other players and to turn chat on or off".

As with all Epic Games titles, it’s possible to set up your child’s online account as a 'Cabined Account'.

An official LEGO blog post explains: "A Cabined Account is an Epic account that’s designed to create a safe and inclusive space for younger players.

"Players with Cabined Accounts can still play LEGO Fortnite but won’t be able to access certain features, such as voice chat, until their parent or guardian provides consent."

If you’re worried about who your child is talking to online while playing LEGO Fortnite, you can set up parental controls on the Epic Account Portal to change it in-game.

The same LEGO blog post details the parental controls available on the Epic Account Portal below:

Voice and text chat permissions: You can manage who your child is able to speak with using Epic’s voice and text chat. You can select options like 'Friends Only', which only allows your child to speak with other players in their Epic friends list and platform friend list, or disable chat entirely.

You can manage who your child is able to speak with using Epic’s voice and text chat. You can select options like 'Friends Only', which only allows your child to speak with other players in their Epic friends list and platform friend list, or disable chat entirely. Purchasing settings: You can choose to require your Parental Controls PIN to be entered before real money purchases are made using Epic payment.

You can choose to require your Parental Controls PIN to be entered before real money purchases are made using Epic payment. Require your PIN for friend requests: You have the option of requiring your PIN to be entered in order for your child to send or accept Epic friend requests.

You will also be able to set parental controls on the console/platform your child is playing on and in Fortnite itself.

So, there you go, LEGO Fortnite will be perfectly fine for children aged seven and above to play.

If you’re worried about what they can do and who they can talk to while playing online, plentiful parental control settings allow you to limit everything worth worrying about.

