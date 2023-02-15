There are some, however, that you could go through the game without and miss. And by this we mean that you never knew they were an option because you never came across them.

Hogwarts Legacy is full of side quests. From tiny moments to arcs that last hours, there's so much to do outside of the epic storyline.

One such mission is the Hall of Herodiana side quest - a series of three puzzles that take place at the bottom of the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower. However, don't go there to start it. We'll tell you where to go to trigger the quest below, as well as how to complete the puzzles!

How to start the Herodiana Hall quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Even though the puzzles are at the bottom of the aforementioned tower, in order to trigger the quest you'll first need to head to the Charms Classroom. Speak to Sophronia Franklin and once you've accepted the quest, then head to the bottom floor of the Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower.

You'll need to cast Depulso on the door once you get there, but once you're through the puzzles will begin!

How to solve all Hogwarts Legacy Herodiana Hall puzzles

As soon as you begin the first puzzle, you should see that it's a simple case of using both Depulso and Accio to push and pull the blocks respectively. Hopefully you have these spells!

Puzzle 1

The first puzzle is pretty much a tutorial. Simply Depulso the two blocks against the far wall, and use them to climb the wall and proceed.

Puzzle 2

The second puzzle is a bit harder, but follow these steps and you'll do it in a few seconds:

Depulso the one movable block top to move it forward.

Accio the two against the opposite wall to build the structure.

Depulso the whole thing to the end, then to the right, and you should be able to climb it!

Note: if you get stuck at any point, with any of these three puzzles, we can vouch for the video below!

Puzzle 3

This is easily the hardest one (which makes sense), but hopefully these steps will help.

Accio the single movable block to the far wall.

Depulso it towards the switch (this cuboid switch resets the whole thing, so use it if you mess up the steps).

Accio the movable block to the north wall. Climb up onto it and jump across.

Once you're here, you'll actually need to use the switch to reset the blocks (shoot that floating cube with your basic cast).

Now that the blocks are reset, Accio the block to the far wall, and then again to the side wall with the blocks you're already on. You should be able to jump across to the other side now. Job done!

Again, we'd recommend consulting the video above if you need to. This is all very visual stuff!

