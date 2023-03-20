Fortnite update today (20th March): What's new in v24.01 patch notes?
Everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite update!
Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 started a mere two weeks ago, but already we're getting an update. The 24.01 patch became available to download at 8am GMT today (Monday 20th March).
However, this one is a little different to the regular updates. In fact, it's got nothing to do with maps, skins, cosmetics or weapons – and you might find the news a tad underwhelming.
So what's it all about exactly, and what has actually changed with today's Fortnite update? Well, keep on reading and we'll share all the details (or lack thereof) below.
What’s new in the Fortnite update today? Patch notes revealed
As Epic Games announced through its official Fortnite Status account on Twitter, "With this update, 120 FPS and Splitscreen on Xbox Series S have been resolved."
So, if you'd been having problems with frame rates and/or Fortnite split-screen (specifically on Xbox Series S), today's update should have fixed that.
Epic Games hasn't released the official patch notes for today's update just yet, so that Tweet really is all we have to go on. As soon as anything changes, we'll update you right here on this page.
What else is in this Fortnite update? Latest rumours
Rumour time! According to a prolific Fortnite 'leaker' on Twitter, the latest update added "no new cosmetics", and is mainly to do with the upcoming Unreal Editor component of the game, which is apparently called 'Unreal Editor for Fortnite' (UEFN).
The UEFN new application is, according to an official blog from Epic Games, "a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite".
So, although Epic hasn't explicitly said that today's update was linked to the Unreal Editor, the existence of this upcoming content has been confirmed.
It will be available for both consoles and PC from Wednesday 22nd March, and looks to be a huge step up from the already existing creator tools in Fortnite. We'll bring you more when we hear it.
