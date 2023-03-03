The feature was added back in Chapter 2 and allows players to split their screen and jump into Battle Royale without the need for a second console.

Local multiplayer may be a dying feature these days, but luckily gaming phenomenon Fortnite is keeping the tradition alive with split-screen multiplayer.

While there are a few limitations, it's generally nice and easy to set up - here's how to start local multiplayer in Fortnite.

How to play Fortnite in split-screen

It's rather simple to start split-screen in Fortnite - just follow the below instructions:

Boot up Fortnite and head to the main menu. Ensure you have a second controller that is turned on and connected. You'll then see an option to press either the triangle or Y button to log in Player Two. Once logged in, the second player should then appear in the lobby. You are now ready to play Fortnite split-screen!

However it's worth noting that you can only play Fortnite split-screen on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, there's no news of the feature coming to PC, Nintendo Switch or mobile platforms.

You're also limited to Battle Royale Duos and Battle Royale Quads modes - there's no support for Save the World, Creative, Team Rumble or any other modes at this point.

You'll also want to consider:

Split-screen will end if one player disconnects or quits the match.

Split-screen is only active in matches - lobby menus are not shared.

Inventories are not shared in split-screen mode.

Both players must have the same language settings for split-screen to work.

Playing Fortnite in split-screen will obviously decrease your screen size quite a bit, so make sure your communication with your teammate is on point! Your screen will split horizontally by default but you can change this to vertically in the settings if you prefer.

