The Fortnite 3.69 update is available right now across all platforms apart from Nintendo Switch (that should release soon enough) and is described as a maintenance patch. Based on this, you'll know that it shouldn’t affect the gameplay in any noticeable way.

Epic Games has released a brand-new Fortnite update today, 22nd September. The version 3.69 update is a small one, so don’t go in expecting anything major to have been added. That being said, it’s still worth knowing everything that has been changed in the popular battle royale game after each update it receives.

If you’re keen to learn exactly what’s involved in the Fortnite version 3.69 patch then keep on reading. Discover all there is to know about the 22nd September Fortnite update below.

Fortnite 3.69 update: Full patch notes

The full patch notes for the Fortnite update today (version 3.69) are out now and it is not a long list. This is a maintenance patch focused on stability issues that may or may not have been affecting the game.

Nevertheless, this is the complete list of patch notes for the Fortnite 3.69 update released today, 22nd September 2022:

A maintenance patch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Android devices to address stability issues.

That’s it. No new map changes or anything like that to tell you about. Just remember to close Fortnite down before installing the update and to start playing online again.

You can see the official tweet below for all the details regarding the new update, including information on the Switch version of the game:

Now get out there, download and install the update, and start playing Fortnite again. Those Reboot Rally quests aren’t going to complete themselves now, are they?

