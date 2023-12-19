So, what is Fortnite 2FA and how exactly are you meant to set it up? Keep on reading to find out!

What is Fortnite 2FA?

In Fortnite and on the internet at large, 2FA stands for two-factor authentication. You might also hear about MFA, which stands for multi-factor authentication.

In both cases, the definition if pretty simple. It basically means adding an extra layer of security to your account, which is often achieved by sending a one-time access code to your email address or phone number every time you log in.

There are also 'authenticator' apps you can get that generate codes automatically. Whichever method you choose, having that second layer of security helps to verify your identity and stop unwanted third parties from accessing your account.

Why should you set up Fortnite 2FA?

The Epic Games website offers the following four reasons why you should set up 2FA on your Fortnite/Epic account.

Security: "2FA increases the security of your account. Even if somebody guesses your password, they won’t be able to access your account." Free games: "2FA is required to claim some free games on the Epic Games Store." Gifting: "2FA is required to send gifts in Fortnite." Competing in Fortnite: "2FA is required for participation in Fortnite competitive events such as the Fortnite World Cup!"

How to set up Fortnite 2FA explained

As Epic explains on its website, this is what you need to do to set up Fortnite 2FA on your Epic Games Account. Make sure you're logged in before you get started on these steps:

Go to the Account page on the Epic Games website.

Click into the 'Password & Security' tab.

Under the 'Two-Factor Authentication' heading, you will see the following 2FA options: Two-factor Authenticator App Email For Two-Factor Authentication SMS Code For Two-Factor Authentication

Decide which of those options you want to use going forward.

Click 'Set Up' next to your chosen method, and follow the on-screen instructions.

When you're done, a confirmation message will be sent to your email, and your account page should be automatically updated with this new layer of security. Then you can get back to the fun of playing!

