Of course, the biggest incentive that has helped drive the football simulation franchise for years is Ultimate Team, where anyone can build their dream line-up. The Fire and Ice promotional event continues with top cards for the likes of Neymar Jr, Son Heung-Min, Marta, Kieran Tripper and many more.

Let's break down everything you need to know about EA FC 24's Fire and Ice promo, including how long you have to claim these Ultimate Team cards as well as the full list of players available.

What is the FC 24 Fire and Ice promo?

EA Sports FC 24 Versus. EA

The new EA FC 24 Fire and Ice promo falls under Ultimate Team's Versus series, with the idea surrounding "opposing forces of football" colliding. The promo will see each football player selected receiving two cards: one fire, one ice.

Fire versions are said to skew more towards national heritage, with added Chemistry for players from the same country. On the other hand, Ice versions provide better Club links for teammates.

Player's positions and stats can also be different, so the Fire variant for Neymar Jr is a striker, whereas the Ice variant is a left-winger. Both versions are available to unlock at the same time from the same player pool of packs.

The EA FC 24 Fire and Ice promo kicked off on Friday 5th January 2024.

The promotional event for "Team 1" will run until 16th January 2024, before the second squad is then announced on 12th January 2024.

Full list of players in FC 24 Fire and Ice promo

EA has unveiled the first set of 12 players that have made it into the Fire and Ice promo. See below for who made the cut:

Team 1

Neymar Jr

Son Heung-min

Marta

Kieran Trippier

Sergio Ramos

Roberto Firmino

Lukas Hradecky

Dayot Upamecano

Alvaro Morata

Eduardo Camavinga

Marco Asensio

Dani Olmo

Leonardo Spinazzola

Moussa Sissoko

Raheem Sterling – Squad Building Challenge

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

