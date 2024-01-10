FC 24 Fire and Ice: Versus promo rewards and cards explained
Here's how Ultimate Team's new head-to-head works and which players have made the selection.
EA Sports FC 24 enters 2024 with lots of new exciting ways to claim your favourite football player. The latest of which surrounds a Fire and Ice promo that offers up not only one but two chances to claim some of the best in the game.
Having earned the title of being the best-selling video game in the UK over the past 12 months, with more than 2.25 million copies sold (according to the ERA, via BBC), EA looks to have successfully transitioned from the phenomenon that is FIFA to its new brand. And it's looking to keep players interested with regular updates and offers.
Of course, the biggest incentive that has helped drive the football simulation franchise for years is Ultimate Team, where anyone can build their dream line-up. The Fire and Ice promotional event continues with top cards for the likes of Neymar Jr, Son Heung-Min, Marta, Kieran Tripper and many more.
Let's break down everything you need to know about EA FC 24's Fire and Ice promo, including how long you have to claim these Ultimate Team cards as well as the full list of players available.
What is the FC 24 Fire and Ice promo?
The new EA FC 24 Fire and Ice promo falls under Ultimate Team's Versus series, with the idea surrounding "opposing forces of football" colliding. The promo will see each football player selected receiving two cards: one fire, one ice.
Fire versions are said to skew more towards national heritage, with added Chemistry for players from the same country. On the other hand, Ice versions provide better Club links for teammates.
Player's positions and stats can also be different, so the Fire variant for Neymar Jr is a striker, whereas the Ice variant is a left-winger. Both versions are available to unlock at the same time from the same player pool of packs.
When is the FC 24 Fire and Ice promo release date?
The EA FC 24 Fire and Ice promo kicked off on Friday 5th January 2024.
The promotional event for "Team 1" will run until 16th January 2024, before the second squad is then announced on 12th January 2024.
Full list of players in FC 24 Fire and Ice promo
EA has unveiled the first set of 12 players that have made it into the Fire and Ice promo. See below for who made the cut:
Team 1
- Neymar Jr
- Son Heung-min
- Marta
- Kieran Trippier
- Sergio Ramos
- Roberto Firmino
- Lukas Hradecky
- Dayot Upamecano
- Alvaro Morata
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Marco Asensio
- Dani Olmo
- Leonardo Spinazzola
- Moussa Sissoko
- Raheem Sterling – Squad Building Challenge
EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
