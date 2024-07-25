The workaround is that the GOG copy will be automatically downgraded and the mod will install with no additional steps, but Steam users have a few extra hoops to jump through.

If you were hoping for more post-apocalyptic goodness after watching the Fallout TV series, then Fallout: London should be just the ticket.

We can’t wait to see what Team FOLON has in store for us as we traipse through the radioactive ashes of Ol' Blighty.

But we’ve waited long enough, so we won’t keep you a moment more. Read on!

How to play Fallout: London

To play Fallout: London, you can either download the mod from GOG.com if you own Fallout 4: Game of the Year edition on GOG Galaxy, or downgrade Fallout 4 on Steam and manually download it.

On the Fallout: London GOG page, it has the following instructions:

Install the English version of Fallout 4: GOTY Edition via GOG GALAXY and disable your cloud saves. Get Fallout London in our store for free. Install Fallout London via GOG GALAXY and launch it. Follow the launcher's instructions, and enjoy!

So, for GOG users, it’s a fairly trivial affair. For Steam, however, you will need to take a more direct approach, which we’ve detailed below.

How to install Fallout: London on Steam

If you own Fallout 4 on Steam, you will have to downgrade your installation of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition to 1.10.163.0, then download Fallout: London from GOG and run the installer with the installation location being in Steam.

This all sounds complicated, but fret not, as it’s quite simple and we’ll walk you through each step - but make sure you have disabled cloud saves first!

You can downgrade Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition quite easily with Team FOLON’s own Fallout London Downgrader and Addons on Nexus mods. This also includes additional extras that improve the experience of the mod.

Once you have downloaded Fallout: London from GOG, run the installer and set the installation location to your Steam Fallout 4: GOTY folder.

This is typically C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 4.

Then that should be you ready to go!

Is Fallout: London on Xbox or PlayStation?

No, Fallout: London is not on Xbox or PlayStation.

Unfortunately, there is no way to downgrade your Fallout 4 installation on either Xbox or PlayStation. This is a pre-requisite of getting Fallout: London to work, as the Fallout 4 next-gen patch proved to be too difficult to work around.

Team FOLON would have to come to some sort of arrangement with Bethesda itself, or manage to find a solution to the next-gen patch issue.

If such a thing comes to pass, then we will update you as soon as we can. Fortunately, Fallout 4 is quite an easy game to run, so if you own a Steam Deck or a low-powered PC, there’s a good chance you could play it there, as you can get a very cheap copy from CDkeys.

