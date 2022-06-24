Although F1 22 crossplay won't be available until a little while after the launch, there will be plenty of other ways to enjoy the F1 22 tracks when the game arrives in our lives.

Start your engines, folks, because the F1 22 release date is nearly here, and it won't be long before you're whizzing your way around a long list of iconic race tracks.

Of course, if you're playing in the game modes that reflect the real-life F1 calendar, the virtual versions of these famous races will come at you in the same order as they happen in reality.

So, which tracks are in the game, and when will they all happen in your season? Keep on reading for the F1 22 track list and calendar, plus a few other things you'll want to know.

F1 22 track list - the full calendar

F1 22 will have 24 tracks at launch, including the brand-new Miami International Autodrome.

This is the full list of F1 22, and the order they'll come at you in Career Mode or My Team:

Bahrain International Circuit - Bahrain Grand Prix, 2oth March

- Bahrain Grand Prix, 2oth March Jeddah Corniche Circuit - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 27th March

- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 27th March Albert Park - Australian Grand Prix, 10th April

- Australian Grand Prix, 10th April Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 24th April

- Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 24th April Miami International Autodrome - Miami Grand Prix, 8th May

- Miami Grand Prix, 8th May Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spanish GP, 22nd May

- Spanish GP, 22nd May Circuit de Monaco - Monaco Grand Prix, 29th May

- Monaco Grand Prix, 29th May Baku City Circuit - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 12th June

- Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 12th June Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - Canadian Grand Prix, 10th June

- Canadian Grand Prix, 10th June Silverstone Circuit - British Grand Prix, 3rd July

- British Grand Prix, 3rd July Red Bull Ring - Austrian Grand Prix, 10th July

Austrian Grand Prix, 10th July Circuit Paul Ricard - French Grand Prix, 24th July

- French Grand Prix, 24th July Hungaroring - Hungarian Grand Prix, 31st July

- Hungarian Grand Prix, 31st July Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - Belgian Grand Prix, 28th August

- Belgian Grand Prix, 28th August Circuit Zandvoort - Dutch Grand Prix, 4th September

- Dutch Grand Prix, 4th September Monza Circuit - Italian Grand Prix, 11th September

- Italian Grand Prix, 11th September Marina Bay Street Circuit - Singapore Grand Prix, 2nd October

- Singapore Grand Prix, 2nd October Suzuka International Racing Course - Japanese Grand Prix, 9th October

- Japanese Grand Prix, 9th October Circuit of the Americas - United States Grand Prix, 23rd October

- United States Grand Prix, 23rd October Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Mexico City Grand Prix, 30th October

- Mexico City Grand Prix, 30th October Interlagos Circuit - Sao Paulo Grand Prix, 13th November

- Sao Paulo Grand Prix, 13th November Yas Marina Circuit - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 20th November

There will also be two bonus tracks in the game. Even though they aren't in the real-life Formula One schedule this year, these two races will appear in F1 22 for your gaming pleasure:

Shanghai International Circuit - Chinese Grand Prix

- Chinese Grand Prix Autódromo Internacional do Algarve - Portuguese Grand Prix

However, one track is missing when you compare this list to last year's F1 2021 track list, and it shouldn't come as a surprise.

No plans have been announced to bring Sochi Autodrom into F1 22, seeing as the real-life Russian Grand Prix was removed from the schedule after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If any tracks are added to F1 22 after its launch, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.

