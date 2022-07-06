F1 22 Miami setup: Best settings for 2022's new Grand Prix
Get ready to dominate at the Miami International Autodrome.
When it gets to the point in F1 22 that you're taking on the Miami Grand Prix, it's only natural to wonder if you've got the best setup to get the job done.
After all, the Miami International Autodrome is a brand-new addition to the F1 22 track list (and the real-life F1 22 calendar), so even seasoned fans of the franchise won't have any old favourite settings to fall back on.
Of course, there are other matters that could impact your lap times, such as the F1 22 driver ratings and the form of your fellow racers, but going into a race with the right settings is always a good start. So, if you want to know the F1 22 Miami setup that worked really well for us, read on!
F1 22 Miami setup: Best aerodynamics settings
In terms of aerodynamics, there are only two things that you can change in F1 22, and these are the choices that served us well on the Miami track:
- Front wing aero: 14
- Rear wing aero: 20
F1 22 Miami setup: Best transmission settings
The transmission setting is another situation where you only have two things to tinker with, but it's still not easy to know what to do. This is what worked for us in Miami:
- Differential adjustment on throttle: 82 per cent
- Differential adjustment off throttle: 55 per cent
F1 22 Miami setup: Best suspension geometry settings
When it comes to your suspension geometry setup, things get a little more complicated. With four different elements to control and minus options to contend with, this is what we won with in Miami:
- Front camber: minus 2.7 degrees
- Rear camber: minus 1.40 degrees
- Front toe: 0.05 degrees
- Rear toe: 0.23 degrees
F1 22 Miami setup: Best suspension settings
With no fewer than six elements to tinker with, your suspension settings are where your own personal preference and style can really shine through. In Miami, this worked for us:
- Front suspension: 8
- Rear suspension: 2
- Front anti-roll bar: 7
- Rear anti-roll bar: 6
- Front ride height: 3
- Rear ride height: 4
F1 22 Miami setup: Best brakes settings
There's not much to play with in terms of brake pressure, and we don't tend to change these settings all that much. That being said, this was what we brought to Miami and it did go pretty well:
- Brake pressure: 100 per cent
- Front brake bias: 50 per cent
F1 22 Miami setup: Best tyres settings
Tyre pressure is all about picking the right psi (it stands for pounds per square inch, if you were wondering). On that new Miami track, we used this:
- Front right tyre pressure: 23.5 psi
- Front left tyre pressure: 23.5 psi
- Rear right tyre pressure: 22 psi
- Rear left tyre pressure: 22 psi
