After all, the Miami International Autodrome is a brand-new addition to the F1 22 track list (and the real-life F1 22 calendar ), so even seasoned fans of the franchise won't have any old favourite settings to fall back on.

When it gets to the point in F1 22 that you're taking on the Miami Grand Prix, it's only natural to wonder if you've got the best setup to get the job done.

Of course, there are other matters that could impact your lap times, such as the F1 22 driver ratings and the form of your fellow racers, but going into a race with the right settings is always a good start. So, if you want to know the F1 22 Miami setup that worked really well for us, read on!

F1 22 Miami setup: Best aerodynamics settings

In terms of aerodynamics, there are only two things that you can change in F1 22, and these are the choices that served us well on the Miami track:

Front wing aero: 14

14 Rear wing aero: 20

F1 22 Miami setup: Best transmission settings

The transmission setting is another situation where you only have two things to tinker with, but it's still not easy to know what to do. This is what worked for us in Miami:

Differential adjustment on throttle: 82 per cent

82 per cent Differential adjustment off throttle: 55 per cent

F1 22 Miami setup: Best suspension geometry settings

When it comes to your suspension geometry setup, things get a little more complicated. With four different elements to control and minus options to contend with, this is what we won with in Miami:

Front camber: minus 2.7 degrees

minus 2.7 degrees Rear camber: minus 1.40 degrees

minus 1.40 degrees Front toe: 0.05 degrees

0.05 degrees Rear toe: 0.23 degrees

F1 22 Miami setup: Best suspension settings

With no fewer than six elements to tinker with, your suspension settings are where your own personal preference and style can really shine through. In Miami, this worked for us:

Front suspension: 8

8 Rear suspension: 2

2 Front anti-roll bar: 7

7 Rear anti-roll bar: 6

6 Front ride height: 3

3 Rear ride height: 4

F1 22 Miami setup: Best brakes settings

There's not much to play with in terms of brake pressure, and we don't tend to change these settings all that much. That being said, this was what we brought to Miami and it did go pretty well:

Brake pressure: 100 per cent

100 per cent Front brake bias: 50 per cent

F1 22 Miami setup: Best tyres settings

Tyre pressure is all about picking the right psi (it stands for pounds per square inch, if you were wondering). On that new Miami track, we used this:

Front right tyre pressure: 23.5 psi

23.5 psi Front left tyre pressure: 23.5 psi

23.5 psi Rear right tyre pressure: 22 psi

22 psi Rear left tyre pressure: 22 psi

