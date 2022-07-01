Australia (also known as the Albert Park Circuit) is one of the more fiddly courses on the F1 22 track list , and you might find yourself wanting to alter your settings in major ways when you get to this point in the F1 22 calendar .

Now that F1 22 is out, it's time to start thinking about the car setups that you want to bring into each of the iconic Grand Prix races, including the tricky Australian GP.

Of course, other things will affect your luck on the track as well – the F1 22 driver ratings play a big part, as will weather conditions and the behaviour of your rival racers.

That being said, we've found an F1 22 Australia setup that worked pretty well for us. Keep on reading and we'll tell you the best settings we've found for the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

F1 22 Australia setup: Best aerodynamics settings

With this being a particularly winding track at points, you'll want your aerodynamics set up right. When the time comes to pick your Australia setup in F1 22, this is what we'd recommend doing with the front and rear wings on your car.

Front wing aero: 15

15 Rear wing aero: 25

F1 22 Australia setup: Best transmission settings

Racers of different types will have split opinions on this one, but these are the transmission settings that helped us achieve victory in Australia in this year's Formula One game:

Differential adjustment on throttle: 90 per cent

90 per cent Differential adjustment off throttle: 55 per cent

F1 22 Australia setup: Best suspension geometry settings

This one took a bit of trial and error, but after a couple of naff attempts, these suspension geometry settings did the trick nicely in Australia:

Front camber: minus 2.5 degrees

minus 2.5 degrees Rear camber: minus 2 degrees

minus 2 degrees Front toe: 0.05 degrees

0.05 degrees Rear toe: 0.20 degrees

F1 22 Australia setup: Best suspension settings

Again, it took a few tries to find a suspension setting that felt right with the Australian track, but these particular numbers seemed to do the job:

Front suspension: 5

5 Rear suspension: 5

5 Front anti-roll bar: 5

5 Rear anti-roll bar: 6

6 Front ride height: 3

3 Rear ride height: 3

F1 22 Australia setup: Best brakes settings

Brakes are always important, of course, but the twists and turns of the Albert Park Circuit make them absolutely essential on this track. With the following settings, we managed to (mostly) stay out of trouble on the braking front:

Brake pressure: 100 per cent

100 per cent Front brake bias: 50 per cent

F1 22 Australia setup: Best tyres settings

And finally, tyre pressure! There's quite a high margin for error here, with plenty of variations to choose between, but this is what we went for in our F1 22 Australia setup and it worked out pretty well.

Front right tyre pressure: 23 psi

23 psi Front left tyre pressure: 23 psi

23 psi Rear right tyre pressure: 22.5 psi

22.5 psi Rear left tyre pressure: 22.5 psi

