Of course, part of the 'fun' with PC gaming is trying to keep your system up to date with the latest developments. If you've been on top of things in recent years, you shouldn't have any trouble here.

Now that F1 22 is racing into our lives, PC players will want to know the minimum requirements and recommended specs that will get the new Formula One game running on your computer of choice.

If you haven't bought the PC version of F1 22, it's worth noting that there's a deal at CD Keys that will get you a code for just £36.99, which is listed as a 21 per cent discount.

And so, if you want to know whether F1 22 will run on your PC, keep on reading and we'll run through the F1 22 PC requirements in full.

F1 22 minimum PC requirements

The minimum PC requirements for F1 22 say that you need a 64-bit processor and operating system, as well as a broadband internet connection, plus the following specs.

Note: as EA mentions on its official website, you'll need a different operating system and graphics processing unit if you're looking to run the game with ray tracing enabled.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909). OS for ray tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909). Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 GPU for ray tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read More:

F1 22 recommended PC specs

You'll also need broadband internet to hit the recommended PC specs for F1 22, along with a 64-bit processor and operating system, which shouldn't be a struggle for most of you.

You'll also need to hit the following requirements if you're looking to get the game running as smoothly as possible:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) OS for ray tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 GPU for ray tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800

NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.