While there is definitely fun to be had in the F1 series, this is a sim in the strictest of terms and is the closest you will get to feeling like you really are part of the F1 action.

The first Formula 1 game since EA acquired the developers at Codemasters launched last year, but the brakes will not be hit this year and F1 2022 is on the way.

There were big changes to the last game, including a brand new story mode, and we expect some form of that to be present and accounted for in F1 2022 when it hits consoles late this year.

Here is all we know so far about the upcoming F1 2022.

When is the F1 2022 release date?

Speculation time! We have no idea what exact date is planned for the F1 2022 release date, but the last game came out in July and it stands to reason that this one will follow suit.

That being said, we would have thought we would have heard at least something about the game by now seeing as we are in March. So, in theory, news should start coming out imminently.

Which consoles can you get F1 2022 game on?

Following on from last years F1 game, look for both versions of the Xbox, the X/S and the One range, to have the game, as well as a PS5 and a PS4 release. F1 2022 should also be released on PC via Microsoft Windows.

Can I pre-order F1 2022?

Not yet! It shouldn't be too surprising that F1 2022 is not yet listed for pre-order as we know so little about the game. That being said, games tend to be listed far sooner than they used to these days and we don't think it will be long until those pre-orders go live – we'll let you know as soon as they do.

How much is the F1 2022 price?

£54.99 is the most likely cost for F1 2022 when it does get released – it tallies up with last year – but as always, keep an eye out for deals once pre-orders are active.

Will F1 2022 have crossplay?

Crossplay has not yet been added to the F1 series and we suspect that it will also be missing from F1 2022. However, it has been hinted that it could be on the way.

The website Racing Games had a chat with F1 Franchise Director Lee Mather and he said on crossplay that it is “something we are continuing to work on for the future”. Fingers crossed that means it will be part of this next game, we just wouldn't count on it.

Will F1 2022 be on Xbox Game Pass or EA Play?

It will eventually, as the game is now owned by EA, but it will be some time after release before it does and even F1 2021 has not graced either service at the time of writing – F1 2020 is on there now though!

Is there a trailer for F1 2022?

Not yet! With cards being kept close to the chests of the Codemasters team, it will be a little while before we get a F1 2022 trailer. As soon as we do, we will add it right here for you.

