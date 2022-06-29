After all, with the F1 22 track list being based on the real-life F1 22 calendar , the Bahrain GP is one of the first challenges you'll face in Career Mode or My Team (unless you choose to start at a different point).

If you're taking your first steps into F1 22 , it won't be long before you're wondering how to set up your car for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Of course, it's worth noting that the F1 22 driver ratings will also impact how you fare on track, as will the weather conditions and the form of your opponents.

But still, it helps to know the best F1 22 Bahrain setup if you want to ace your first race. With that in mind, we tried out a number of different possibilities, with one particular setup serving us better than the others. Read on to learn what it was!

F1 22 Bahrain setup: best aerodynamics settings

This setting allows you to adjust the front and rear wings on your F1 22 car, resulting in changes to your aerodynamics including downforce and drag. This is the setting that we had the best results with:

Front wing aero: 15

15 Rear wing aero: 30

F1 22 Bahrain setup: best transmission settings

Playing with your transmission settings essentially means switching between a locked differential (where both sets of wheels rotate at the same speed) or a more open setup (where they can turn at different speeds). This is what worked for us in Bahrain:

Differential adjustment on throttle: 55 per cent

55 per cent Differential adjustment off throttle: 95 per cent

F1 22 Bahrain setup: best suspension geometry settings

One of the more fiddly settings, suspension geometry basically means whether your front and rear wheels point towards (toe in) or away from (toe out) each other. This is the setting that worked for us in Bahrain:

Front camber: minus 2.5 degrees

minus 2.5 degrees Rear camber: minus 1 degree

minus 1 degree Front toe: 0.05 degrees

0.05 degrees Rear toe: 0.35 degrees

F1 22 Bahrain setup: best suspension settings

Suspension is one that even more casual racing fans will have an understanding of, but it's still important to make the right choices here. When you head out in Bahrain, this is what we'd recommend:

Front suspension: 6

6 Rear suspension: 7

7 Front anti-roll bar: 6

6 Rear anti-roll bar: 7

7 Front ride height: 3

3 Rear ride height: 3

Read More:

F1 22 Bahrain setup: best brakes settings

There are some tight corners in the Bahrain GP, so you'll want to go heavy on your brake pressure to make sure you don't go sliding off the track. This is what we'd point you towards:

Brake pressure: 100 per cent

100 per cent Front brake bias: 50 per cent

F1 22 Bahrain setup: best tyres settings

Topping up your tyre pressure is one of those real-life jobs that makes you feel like a Formula One pit technician. Of course, it's very important in F1 22, and this is the level we'd recommend you set before hitting the Bahrain track:

Front right tyre pressure: 23.8 psi

23.8 psi Front left tyre pressure: 23.8 psi

23.8 psi Rear right tyre pressure: 21.8 psi

21.8 psi Rear left tyre pressure: 21.8 psi

