F1 22 Imola setup: Best settings to dominate the Imola Grand Prix
The F1 22 settings to get your car perfectly tuned for Imola.
When it comes time to pick your F1 22 Imola setup, it's easy to be intimidated by the sheer number of different facets you can tinker with on your car.
The Imola Circuit (formally known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari) is billed as one of the medium difficulty circuits on the F1 22 track list (and the real-life F1 22 calendar), you won't want to mess up at Imola if you're running through a successful career mode season.
Of course, as ever, there are other things besides your setup that could make it difficult. The F1 22 driver ratings mean that some racers are just better than others, and weather effects can make a big difference as well.
It can't hurt to get your settings right, though, so keep on reading and we'll run through our pick of the best F1 22 Imola setup choices.
F1 22 Imola setup: Best aerodynamics settings
Aerodynamics are always important, but you don't want to go too wild with it in Imola – this isn't one of those times you want to max out the settings in either direction. We'd recommend:
- Front wing aero: 30
- Rear wing aero: 26
F1 22 Imola setup: Best transmission settings
Transmission settings aren't always obvious choices, with a whole 100-point percentage system for players to fiddle with. In Imola specifically, this is what we went for:
- Differential adjustment on throttle: 85 per cent
- Differential adjustment off throttle: 55 per cent
F1 22 Imola setup: Best suspension geometry settings
Suspension geometry sounds very technical, and the option for minus degrees does make it look intimidating. Don't worry, though! We found these settings just right for Imola:
- Front camber: minus 2.50 degrees
- Rear camber: minus 1.50 degrees
- Front toe: 0.05 degrees
- Rear toe: 0.20 degrees
F1 22 Imola setup: Best suspension settings
Suspension is an important one, and you'll find the anti-roll bar settings included in this menu as well. When we had the best luck at Imola, this is what our suspension settings looked like:
- Front suspension: 8
- Rear suspension: 2
- Front anti-roll bar: 8
- Rear anti-roll bar: 1
- Front ride height: 4
- Rear ride height: 5
F1 22 Imola setup: Best brakes settings
With a few tricky corners to contend with, you'll want some stopping power on the Imola circuit. For us, this is what worked best in that regard:
- Brake pressure: 100 per cent
- Front brake bias: 55 per cent
F1 22 Imola setup: Best tyres settings
And finally, tyre pressure! It's just as important on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari as it is in your day to day life, and this is what we'd recommend at Imola:
- Front right tyre pressure: 23.5 psi
- Front left tyre pressure: 23.5 psi
- Rear right tyre pressure: 22.5 psi
- Rear left tyre pressure: 22.5 psi
