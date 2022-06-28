F1 22 driver ratings: The best and worst drivers in the game
Pick the perfect teammate with help from the F1 22 driver ratings.
Now that F1 22 is out in early access, players are starting to pick which drivers they want to team up with - and there are plenty of options to choose from.
Whether you're playing a regular Career Mode or a My Team season, or one of the other modes, you'll want to know the F1 22 driver ratings when it becomes time to choose who you'll be driving out onto the track alongside.
Thankfully, the developers from EA-owned Codemasters have now revealed the full driver ratings to help you pick your teammate, so you'll have hard data on your side when it comes time for making your mind up.
So, if you're wondering who the best and worst drivers are in F1 22, keep on reading as we run through the driver ratings. Who do you most want on your side?
Who is the best driver in F1 22?
The best driver in F1 22 is an accolade shared between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have both been given a 94 overall rating by the developers.
Down at the other end of the leaderboard, the worst driver in the game is also a tied race: Guanyu Zhou and Nicholas Latifi have both been given an overall rating of 70, making them the joint-worst drivers in F1 22.
F1 22 driver ratings
Below is the rundown of F1 22 driver ratings, with the highest overall scores at the top of the list and the lowest at the bottom. You can click any of these links to jump down the page to see the full breakdown of each driver's stats:
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull (94 overall)
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (94 overall)
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (92 overall)
- Lando Norris, McLaren (90 overall)
- George Russell, Mercedes (90 overall)
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine (89 overall)
- Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo (88 overall)
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull (88 overall)
- Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari (87 overall)
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin (85 overall)
- Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri (84 overall)
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine (83 overall)
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren (83 overall)
- Alexander Albon, Williams (82 overall)
- Kevin Magnussen, Haas (81 overall)
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin (80 overall)
- Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri (78 overall)
- Mick Schumacher, Haas (77 overall)
- Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo (70 overall)
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams (70 overall)
Want to know more? You can keep on reading the full breakdown on all of those drivers' stats.
Max Verstappen driver rating stats
- Experience: 72
- Racecraft: 98
- Awareness: 79
- Pace: 97
- Overall: 94
Lewis Hamilton driver rating stats
- Experience: 93
- Racecraft: 96
- Awareness: 92
- Pace: 93
- Overall: 94
Charles Leclerc driver rating stats
- Experience: 65
- Racecraft: 94
- Awareness: 91
- Pace: 95
- Overall: 92
Lando Norris driver rating stats
- Experience: 64
- Racecraft: 94
- Awareness: 82
- Pace: 92
- Overall: 90
George Russell driver rating stats
- Experience: 64
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 86
- Pace: 93
- Overall: 90
Fernando Alonso driver rating stats
- Experience: 98
- Racecraft: 88
- Awareness: 78
- Pace: 89
- Overall: 89
Valtteri Bottas driver rating stats
- Experience: 77
- Racecraft: 84
- Awareness: 93
- Pace: 90
- Overall: 88
Sergio Perez driver rating stats
- Experience: 83
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 85
- Pace: 89
- Overall: 88
Carlos Sainz Jr driver rating stats
- Experience: 72
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 89
- Pace: 87
- Overall: 87
Sebastian Vettel driver rating stats
- Experience: 91
- Racecraft: 87
- Awareness: 92
- Pace: 83
- Overall: 85
Pierre Gasly driver rating stats
- Experience: 62
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 79
- Pace: 84
- Overall: 84
Esteban Ocon driver rating stats
- Experience: 63
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 82
- Overall: 83
Daniel Ricciardo driver rating stats
- Experience: 82
- Racecraft: 88
- Awareness: 93
- Pace: 80
- Overall: 83
Alexander Albon driver rating stats
- Experience: 59
- Racecraft: 90
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 81
- Overall: 82
Kevin Magnussen driver rating stats
- Experience: 68
- Racecraft: 82
- Awareness: 84
- Pace: 82
- Overall: 81
Lance Stroll driver rating stats
- Experience: 65
- Racecraft: 89
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 77
- Overall: 80
Yuki Tsunoda driver rating stats
- Experience: 55
- Racecraft: 76
- Awareness: 74
- Pace: 83
- Overall: 78
Mick Schumacher driver rating stats
- Experience: 56
- Racecraft: 79
- Awareness: 80
- Pace: 79
- Overall: 77
Guanyu Zhou driver rating stats
- Experience: 47
- Racecraft: 80
- Awareness: 73
- Pace: 67
- Overall: 70
Nicholas Latifi driver rating stats
- Experience: 60
- Racecraft: 80
- Awareness: 76
- Pace: 66
- Overall: 70
