Whether you're playing a regular Career Mode or a My Team season, or one of the other modes, you'll want to know the F1 22 driver ratings when it becomes time to choose who you'll be driving out onto the track alongside.

Now that F1 22 is out in early access, players are starting to pick which drivers they want to team up with - and there are plenty of options to choose from.

Thankfully, the developers from EA-owned Codemasters have now revealed the full driver ratings to help you pick your teammate, so you'll have hard data on your side when it comes time for making your mind up.

So, if you're wondering who the best and worst drivers are in F1 22, keep on reading as we run through the driver ratings. Who do you most want on your side?

Who is the best driver in F1 22?

The best driver in F1 22 is an accolade shared between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have both been given a 94 overall rating by the developers.

Down at the other end of the leaderboard, the worst driver in the game is also a tied race: Guanyu Zhou and Nicholas Latifi have both been given an overall rating of 70, making them the joint-worst drivers in F1 22.

Read more:

F1 22 driver ratings

Below is the rundown of F1 22 driver ratings, with the highest overall scores at the top of the list and the lowest at the bottom. You can click any of these links to jump down the page to see the full breakdown of each driver's stats:

Want to know more? You can keep on reading the full breakdown on all of those drivers' stats.

Max Verstappen driver rating stats

Experience: 72

72 Racecraft: 98

98 Awareness: 79

79 Pace: 97

97 Overall: 94

Lewis Hamilton driver rating stats

Experience: 93

93 Racecraft: 96

96 Awareness: 92

92 Pace: 93

93 Overall: 94

Charles Leclerc driver rating stats

Experience: 65

65 Racecraft: 94

94 Awareness: 91

91 Pace: 95

95 Overall: 92

Lando Norris driver rating stats

Experience: 64

64 Racecraft: 94

94 Awareness: 82

82 Pace: 92

92 Overall: 90

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

George Russell driver rating stats

Experience: 64

64 Racecraft: 90

90 Awareness: 86

86 Pace: 93

93 Overall: 90

Fernando Alonso driver rating stats

Experience: 98

98 Racecraft: 88

88 Awareness: 78

78 Pace: 89

89 Overall: 89

Valtteri Bottas driver rating stats

Experience: 77

77 Racecraft: 84

84 Awareness: 93

93 Pace: 90

90 Overall: 88

Sergio Perez driver rating stats

Experience: 83

83 Racecraft: 89

89 Awareness: 85

85 Pace: 89

89 Overall: 88

Carlos Sainz Jr driver rating stats

Experience: 72

72 Racecraft: 89

89 Awareness: 89

89 Pace: 87

87 Overall: 87

Sebastian Vettel trackside. Getty

Sebastian Vettel driver rating stats

Experience: 91

91 Racecraft: 87

87 Awareness: 92

92 Pace: 83

83 Overall: 85

Pierre Gasly driver rating stats

Experience: 62

62 Racecraft: 90

90 Awareness: 79

79 Pace: 84

84 Overall: 84

Esteban Ocon driver rating stats

Experience: 63

63 Racecraft: 90

90 Awareness: 76

76 Pace: 82

82 Overall: 83

Daniel Ricciardo driver rating stats

Experience: 82

82 Racecraft: 88

88 Awareness: 93

93 Pace: 80

80 Overall: 83

Which driver will you team up with in F1 22? EA

Alexander Albon driver rating stats

Experience: 59

59 Racecraft: 90

90 Awareness: 76

76 Pace: 81

81 Overall: 82

Kevin Magnussen driver rating stats

Experience: 68

68 Racecraft: 82

82 Awareness: 84

84 Pace: 82

82 Overall: 81

Lance Stroll driver rating stats

Experience: 65

65 Racecraft: 89

89 Awareness: 76

76 Pace: 77

77 Overall: 80

Yuki Tsunoda driver rating stats

Experience: 55

55 Racecraft: 76

76 Awareness: 74

74 Pace: 83

83 Overall: 78

Mick Schumacher driver rating stats

Experience: 56

56 Racecraft: 79

79 Awareness: 80

80 Pace: 79

79 Overall: 77

Guanyu Zhou driver rating stats

Experience: 47

47 Racecraft: 80

80 Awareness: 73

73 Pace: 67

67 Overall: 70

Nicholas Latifi driver rating stats

Experience: 60

60 Racecraft: 80

80 Awareness: 76

76 Pace: 66

66 Overall: 70

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.