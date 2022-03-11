Of course, plenty of games have put us behind the wheel of F1 cars — take F1 2021 and F1 2022 , both of which were developed by Codemasters, for example — but it's not very often that we've been able to pull the strings behind the person at the wheel from a business or management perspective.

Frontier Developments, the company behind such great management sims as Jurassic World Evolution 2 , has announced that it is working on F1 Manager 2022. And the release date for this new Formula One managing game is not that far off.

"The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves," said F1's Ross Brawn in the announcement. "I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans."

So, when does F1 Manager 2022 come out, and what else do you need to know about it right now? Keep on reading to find out all the essential details on this exciting new game.

When is the F1 Manager 2022 game release date?

The F1 Manager 2022 game release date will occur in summer 2022, the developers have confirmed.

Going by the conventional northern-hemisphere idea of summer, then, you should expect to be playing the game in June, July or August or something like that, barring any delays. We'll let you know the precise date when it's confirmed.

Which platforms are getting the F1 Manager 2022 game?

The F1 Manager 2022 game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with the computer-based release being spread across Steam and the Epic Games Store. There's no word on a Nintendo Switch release, though, so bad luck if that you're only gaming platform at the moment.

Can I pre-order the F1 Manager 2022 game?

The F1 Manager 2022 game is not available to pre-order just yet, but you can wishlist the PC version on Steam or Epic if you're that way inclined. Just click the relevant link in that previous sentence and the game will be added to your wishlist. As soon as pre-orders go live, we'll be sure to update this article.

F1 Manager 2022 gameplay

Although it doesn't give much away in terms of the specific gameplay mechanics, the official announcement for F1 Manager 2022 describes its gameplay and style with a couple of tantalising sentences.

The tease reads like so: "With unparalleled authenticity and broadcast-quality presentation, F1 Manager 2022 delivers a challenging experience for new and die-hard F1 fans alike, while showcasing the intricacies of the world’s most prestigious racing brand."

The announcement also promised that invite players will be able to "own every aspect of leading a team to victory, upgrading cars and race facilities, hiring drivers and engineers, balancing budgets and driver demands, all before the race weekend kicks into gear. Once the race gets underway, stay calm under pressure and make critical decisions as you manage your team to victory."

F1 Manager 2022 game trailer

The official reveal trailer for F1 Manager 2022 has been shared widely online at this point, and you can check it out for yourself below if you haven't watched it already!

And here's one more exciting detail before we go: F1 Manager 2022 has been described as the first project as part of "an annual sports license, as part of a long term, multi-title agreement" between F1 and Frontier. And as soon as we know more about the F1 Manager 2022 release date that's coming this summer, we'll be sure to let you know!

