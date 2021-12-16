F1 2022 calendar: Next season schedule, TV details, races and dates

The Formula 1 season has drawn to a close with the most explosive conclusion of a generation but in the grand scheme of things, the F1 2022 calendar is not far away.

World champion Max Verstappen will return to the track for the first time to defend his crown, but Mercedes will be re-energised by the arrival of George Russell alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Throw those three drivers into the mix alongside all-new regulations that will shake up the sport to a degree we haven’t seen in the hybrid era.

The car changes and driver merry-go-round will make pre-season testing an even more keenly-anticipated event, with a wave of new fans coming into the sport throughout the course of 2021.

The 23-race 2022 season has been locked in the diary to whet the appetite of F1 fans across the globe with the Miami Grand Prix added to the slate for the very first time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full F1 calendar for 2021 including dates and TV details for the upcoming races.

F1 2022 calendar

To be updated throughout the 2022 season.

23rd-25th February: Barcelona pre-season testing

10th-12th March: Sakhir pre-season testing

20th March: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

27th March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

10th April: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

24th April: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

8th May: Miami Grand Prix (Miami)

22nd May: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)

29th May: Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)

12th June: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

19th June: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

3rd July: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

10th July: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

24th July: French Grand Prix (Le Castellet)

31st July: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)

28th August: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

4th September: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

11th September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

25th September: Russian Grand Prix (Sochi)

2nd October: Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)

9th October: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

23rd October: United States Grand Prix (Austin)

30th October: Mexican Grand Prix (Mexico City)

13th November: Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos)

20th November: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

How to watch F1 on TV and live stream

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month. Sky Sports customers can also live stream F1 races via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can also watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

