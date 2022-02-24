Smash-hit documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive has played a key role in bringing F1 to a wider audience, bringing in greater attendances at races, greater audiences watching on TV and, ultimately, greater revenue being generated.

Formula 1 is big business. The racing championship is the pinnacle of motorsport racing and the sport has enjoyed rapid growth over the last few years.

Drivers are earning more money than ever from Formula 1, with one driver earning a staggering $40 million per year annual salary.

Teams generally prefer to keep their driver salaries private and don't confirm specific figures, but approximations have been made for the grid in 2022.

The salaries listed below are estimates, based on a variety of sources, but we will update this piece if fresh information is confirmed surrounding each driver's annual pay packet.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of estimated F1 salaries for 2022.

F1 salaries 2022

Estimated figures based on reports.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – $40 million (until 2023) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – $25 million (until 2023) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – $20 million (until 2022) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – $15 million (until 2022) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – $15 million (until 2023) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – $12 million (until 2024) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – $10 million (until 2022) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – $10 million (until 2025) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – $10 million (rolling) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – $8 million (until 2022) George Russell (Mercedes) – $5 million (until 2023) Lando Norris (McLaren) – $5 million (until 2025) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – $5 million (until 2024) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) – $5 million (until 2023) Alex Albon (Williams) – $2 million (until 2022) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) – $1 million (until 2022) Mick Schumacher (Haas) – $1 million (until 2022) Nikita Mazepin (Haas) – $1 million (until 2022) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – $1 million (until 2022) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – $0.75 million (until 2022)

