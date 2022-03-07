Last season saw an average of 70.3 million fans tune in for every Grand Prix live on TV around the world, with that figure adjusted to 60.3m in like-for-like markets, a 13 per cent rise from 2020 and the highest average audience since 2013.

Formula 1 is enjoying a surge in popularity, highlighted by rising enthusiasm for tickets to race weekends – in an increasingly post-COVID world – and with bulging TV audiences across the globe.

That all adds up to a cumulative total of 1.55 billion viewers across the season, fuelled by the spectacular title duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 bosses will hope for a similar level of drama – if that's even possible – in 2022 to keep their audience captivated across the season.

Sky F1 will once again return as the exclusive broadcaster of live F1 races throughout the majority of the campaign, while Channel 4 is likely to show the British Grand Prix as it has done in recent seasons.

How to watch F1 on TV

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch F1 live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

F1 TV schedule

The next race is the Bahrain Grand Prix. Check out the latest TV schedule details below:

All UK time.

Friday 18th March

Time TBC on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12pm

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 19th March

Time TBC on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 20th March

Time TBC on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

