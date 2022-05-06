A carnival atmosphere is set to engulf the party city of Florida, the Sunshine State, with F1 teams and drivers gearing up to face the unknown in the shape of a winding street circuit based outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Sun, sea and wheel-to-wheel racing around 3.363 miles of track at an average speed of 138 miles per hour. Ladies and gentlemen, the first ever Miami Grand Prix.

Once you get beyond the faux marina in the car park and various novelties in and around the track, including a man-made beach paradise inside one of the turns, there's a serious battle raging in the championship.

Ferrari won't have it all its own way this season after all. Red Bull appears to be looking at reliability issues in its rear view mirrors, and Max Verstappen claimed his second victory of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Miami promises to be a fun-filled spectacle but ultimately fans want to see cold, hard racing around the circuit, wherever it lies. Who will come out victorious?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Miami Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Miami Grand Prix date

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8th May 2022.

Miami Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 8:30pm UK time on Sunday 8th May 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Miami Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Miami Grand Prix practice time

Friday 6th May

From 7pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7:30pm

Practice 2 – 10:30pm

Saturday 7th May

From 5:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 6pm

Miami Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 7th May

From 8pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Miami Grand Prix race time

Sunday 8th May

From 7pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8:30pm

How to watch Miami Grand Prix on TV

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm on Sunday 8th May.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 12:30am in the early hours of Monday.

Live stream Miami Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Miami Grand Prix preview

1. Russell v Hamilton

It's no secret: Lewis Hamilton is not loving life in an F1 car in the year 2022. He finished 13th at Imola to mark a worrying low for Mercedes in recent times.

However, teammate George Russell finished fourth last time out in effectively the same car. Sure, drivers have their preferred tracks, varying set-ups, unique levels of fine-tuning and some will simply have off days where they are almost literally not at the races.

Hamilton's performance at Imola, one of the poorest in his spectacular career, may just have been a blip and a bad day for the team, but the pressure is now on to close the gap on Russell or face finishing behind him for the fourth time in five races this season.

2. McLaren: Form or class?

Lando Norris stood atop the Imola podium for the second year in a row last time out. He was comfortably adrift of the two Red Bulls but comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack.

Daniel Ricciardo's race was effectively ended no sooner than it began following a collision with Carlos Sainz. The Aussie limped home in last place, but a much improved display in his native land Down Under in the third race of the season should give him plenty of hope.

The question now is whether McLaren is simply enjoying a rich spot of form or whether we're seeing signs of permanent, sustained class. Another podium for Norris would see McLaren begin to turn a two-horse race into a three-team battle.

3. Carlos Sainz needs a comeback performance

There's not much to say about Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez other than we can expect them to be riding high alongside Ferrari's young stallion Charles Leclerc. However, Carlos Sainz is a man under pressure for the Italian team.

He has crashed out of the last two Grands Prix in the opening lap. Sainz can consider himself unlucky to be on the receiving end of a clip from Ricciardo at Imola, but the pressure remains squarely on his shoulders.

Sainz showed plenty of promise in the season opener and while he was notably slower than teammate Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia, he still recorded another podium in Jeddah. He has the potential to excel for Ferrari, but he needs a big, confident display here to avoid any creeping doubts setting into his own mind.

Miami Grand Prix prediction

