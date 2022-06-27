Seeing as the developers from Codemasters are now part of the EA purview (since the acquisition a few years back), it's only natural to wonder if the latest F1 game will be part of the EA Play subscription service.

The launch of F1 22 is very nearly here, so it's time to start wondering about how exactly you're going to play EA and Codemasters' new Formula One simulator game.

And given that the basic level of EA Play is included as an extra perk within Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership club, it's certainly worth checking if F1 22 is on Game Pass.

To help you get to the bottom of which subscription services do or do not include F1 22, we've scoured the web for details to bring you this handy guide. Read on for the key facts!

Is F1 22 on Game Pass?

The full F1 22 game will not launch on Xbox Game Pass.

However, members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate should be able to claim a free 10-hour trial of the game from 7am BST on Tuesday 28th June. (This is because Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes EA Play as a perk for members.)

We wouldn't expect to see the full F1 22 game on Game Pass until 2023. Last year's Formula One game also launched in the summer, and it didn't come to Game Pass until March of the following year.

Is F1 22 on EA Play?

F1 22 will be available on EA Play Pro from 7am BST on 28th June. The official Tweet below confirms it.

It's worth noting that EA Play Pro is only available on PC. This is the premium level of EA's subscription service, one tier up from the regular EA Play (that non-Pro level is the one that comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).

Members of normal EA Play, as opposed to the Pro version, should be able to access a 10-hour free trial of F1 22. That'll be live from 7am BST on 28th June.

Are there any F1 22 deals?

If you're not fussed about subscriptions and just want to buy F1 22 outright, there are a few deals out there on the web that could save you a few quid - if you know where to look!

Over on CD Keys, for example, there appears to be discounts on every different version of the game. The Origin PC version is down to just £34.99, although the other editions look a bit more expensive.

Meanwhile, at Amazon, you can save a tenner on the Xbox version of the game, which is down to £49.99, a saving of 17 per cent off the recommended retail price.

Our handy deals widget below should pull in any other F1 22 deals that appear on the web soon. Take a look below if you're thinking of making a purchase.

