F1 2021 game track list: Which tracks are in the game?

There is no shortage of racing games on the market and we have some big ones coming this year, including Forza Horizon 5 that is shifting the setting to Mexico. But, while those games are a ton of fun, sometimes you want a game that takes things a little more seriously and that’s where the F1 series comes in.

The simulator game is made by Codemasters, who have recently been purchased by EA, and they are back with F1 2021, a game that can be tricky to get along with at first but incredibly rewarding when you do – the thrill of winning a race is very real here.

But while we know it is a racing title, where will you be driving around in the game? There are many confirmed tracks for the launch of the game and more to come in the future. For what they are, here is all the information that you need.

What tracks are in F1 2021?

There are 21 tracks that will appear in the game when it launches – plenty of places to choose from!

Albert Park – Australia

Bahrain International Circuit – Bahrain

Shanghai International Circuit – China (Career Season 2)

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Spain

Circuit de Monaco – Monaco

Baku City Circuit – Azerbaijan

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – Canada

Circuit Paul Ricard – France

Red Bull Ring – Austria

Silverstone – Great Britain

Hungaroring – Hungary

Spa-Francorchamps – Belgium

Zandvoort – Netherlands

Monza – Italy

Sochi Autodrom – Russia

Marina Bay – Singapore

Suzuka – Japan

Circuit of the Americas – USA

Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez – Mexico

Interlagos – Brazil

Yas Marina Circuit – UAE

And there are even more set to come post-launch, with the following confirmed as DLC additions at some point in the near future – more could well follow.

Imola Italy Post-Launch DLC

Portimao Portugal Post-Launch DLC

Jeddah Street Circuit Saudi Arabia Post-Launch DLC

If any other locations get announced – and we suspect they will – we will add them to the list as soon as we hear about it.

