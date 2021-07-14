F1 2021 game track list: Which tracks are in the game?
Here's where you will be racing!
Published:
There is no shortage of racing games on the market and we have some big ones coming this year, including Forza Horizon 5 that is shifting the setting to Mexico. But, while those games are a ton of fun, sometimes you want a game that takes things a little more seriously and that’s where the F1 series comes in.
The simulator game is made by Codemasters, who have recently been purchased by EA, and they are back with F1 2021, a game that can be tricky to get along with at first but incredibly rewarding when you do – the thrill of winning a race is very real here.
But while we know it is a racing title, where will you be driving around in the game? There are many confirmed tracks for the launch of the game and more to come in the future. For what they are, here is all the information that you need.
Read more:
- How to play Euro 2021 tournament in PES 2021
- When is the FIFA 2022 release date?
- How to get the Thanos skin in Fortnite
What tracks are in F1 2021?
There are 21 tracks that will appear in the game when it launches – plenty of places to choose from!
- Albert Park – Australia
- Bahrain International Circuit – Bahrain
- Shanghai International Circuit – China (Career Season 2)
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Spain
- Circuit de Monaco – Monaco
- Baku City Circuit – Azerbaijan
- Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – Canada
- Circuit Paul Ricard – France
- Red Bull Ring – Austria
- Silverstone – Great Britain
- Hungaroring – Hungary
- Spa-Francorchamps – Belgium
- Zandvoort – Netherlands
- Monza – Italy
- Sochi Autodrom – Russia
- Marina Bay – Singapore
- Suzuka – Japan
- Circuit of the Americas – USA
- Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez – Mexico
- Interlagos – Brazil
- Yas Marina Circuit – UAE
And there are even more set to come post-launch, with the following confirmed as DLC additions at some point in the near future – more could well follow.
- Imola Italy Post-Launch DLC
- Portimao Portugal Post-Launch DLC
- Jeddah Street Circuit Saudi Arabia Post-Launch DLC
If any other locations get announced – and we suspect they will – we will add them to the list as soon as we hear about it.
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:
- Get unlimited gaming with Utomik 3 month subscription for £13.49
- Buy Nintendo Switch Online 12 months membership for £14.99
- Get a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £2.99
- Get PS Plus 12 months at CDKeys for £43.99
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.