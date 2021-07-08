Forza Horizon 5 release date: trailer, setting, latest news

There were many places that fans of the Forza Horizon series were hoping that the next game would take place – Japan was a popular choice – but we now know that we will be headed to Mexico for Forza Horizon 5 and from what we have seen so far it will be a visually dazzling place to drive around in.

It is the first Horizon game to be released since the Series X came out, although Forza Horizon 4 has had an impressive upgrade, and it looks set to be the biggest and best game we have seen so far with many new additions being extremely welcome ones.

For all we know about Forza Horizon 5, including when it is being released and whether you can pre-order it yet, here is all we know so far.

When is the Forza Horizon 5 release date?

Sticking with its traditional release window, Forza Horizon 5 will debut right in the heart of this year’s gaming season with its release date locked in for 9th November 2021.

Can I pre-order Forza Horizon 5?

Yes! With the game set for release next month, pre-orders are now being taken from various places on the internet – including GAME who have it for £54.99. Smyths also has it but for £5 less at £49.99 so grab that in case that price goes up.

What consoles will Forza Horizon 5 be released on?

Like every other Forza game, this is Xbox only so as long as you have an Xbox Series X/S or an Xbox One, you’ll be good to go when the game comes out – it will also get a release via Microsoft Windows.

If you’re a member of game pass then you will not need to spend an extra penny as the game will be included as a day one release and you’ll even be able to install it ahead of time so you can play it the second it goes live.

Where is Forza Horizon 5 set?

After the UK was the home for the last game, Forza Horizon 5 will be set in sunny Mexico and the developers have gone all out to make this the best looking game in the Forza franchise yet. It has been described as “one of the most diverse Forza Horizon map the team has built” and from what we have seen of it so far, that certainly looks to be the case.

It will once again be a fully open world and the environment will change seasonally again – and this time we have things like dust storms to contend with.

What is new in Forza Horizon 5?

Other than what we have covered already, there will be new additions to the gameplay too. An example of this is the new Horizon Arcade which will pit players against each other in a series of mini-multiplayer games that can be found dotted all over the map.

One of these games already revealed is “Piñata pop” in which a cargo plane drops piñatas and the aim of the game is to pop them.

“Forza Link” is another new thing for this game and it allows you to track the current statuses of players via an AI assistant so that linking up with friends, or rivals, is now far more straightforward than it has been in the past. Players can also create custom games and races thanks to the new “Event Lab”.

With the game out in a few months, look for much more information about what is coming as the weeks go by.

Is there a trailer for Forza 5?

There is and it’s a thing of beauty. We knew the Mexico setting would look good but watching this blew our minds.

