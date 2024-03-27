Dragon's Dogma 2, which dropped last week, is well aware of this. Of the many NPCs we meet across the land, there are a few that could, if we play our cards right, take a shine to us.

So, how do we go about courting in Dragon's Dogma 2, and what exactly is the "affinity" system through which we do it?

What is 'affinity' in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

So, you've found a character that you like, but what to know next?

Well, the whole "affinity" system in Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't too far removed from real life. That is, you improve your relationships with NPCs by giving them gifts.

You can offer a gift to an NPC during a conversation. The prompt to give them something will be there throughout the whole dialogue, so you'll always have the option. But how do you know if you're giving the right thing?

To check what an NPC likes, flick through the NPC Logbook in the History menu. At the bottom of the NPC's table at the right of the screen, you'll see their "likes."

But how to we know if our relationship can blossom beyond a friendship with this character? Let's take a look at the possible romances, and save you wasting your time.

How many romance options are in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You can improve your relationships with many an NPC in Dragon's Dogma 2. In fact, it's necessary to get on the right side of people for practical reasons at times.

However, it looks like there are only two characters with which you can take things to the next level.

You can only have a true romance with Wilhelmina and Ulrika.

But how do we go about doing this? Let's take a look at each one.

How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In order to trigger this side quest, very precise conditions need to be met.

A select few of the main quests for Brant must be completed, so you'll need to have finished the following: The Caged Magister, The Stolen Throne, Disa’s Plot and An Unsettling Encounter.

During The Stolen Throne mission, make sure you avoid the ball and head towards the palace instead. Here, you should meet her.

We should flag here that after you've done these, do not continue with Brant's quests. This may end any possible future romance with Wilhelmina.

Now is the time to Visit Wilhelmina at the Rose Chateau Bordelrie in Vernworth. The proceeding side quest is called Every Rose Has Its Thorn, and completing it will result in a love scene with Wilhelmina.

How to romance Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You'll meet Ulrika very early on in the game, yet romancing her is a long affair. And, like with Wilhelmina, it's easy to miss your opportunity. So, how do we make sure this doesn't happen?

First, you'll need to trigger the quest called Readvent of Calamity. This is possible by heading back to Melve after Brant's Feast of Deception quest.

After you've beaten the dragon, go to Ulrika's house. She won't be there when you wake up, however. Head to Harve Village to find her and continue this side quest.

Save her from the Saurians, then go back to Melve and talk to Lennart. The Readvent of Calamity is now complete.

Now you'll need to head to Melve and complete the quest called Home Is Where the Hearth Is. Go back to Ulrika's house and speak to Lennart.

Head into town and buy four swords from the blacksmith, then bring them to Lennart to trigger a fight. After this, speak to Lennart again, then go and talk to Ulrika in Harve Village.

This should trigger a new quest in Stormwind Cave, after which you return to Ulrika - who will become chief of Harve Village. Have a rest then talk to her on the beach again... you'll find yourself very much in her good books. Congratulations!

