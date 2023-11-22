Best Skyrim builds: 13 epic builds to enhance your game
The best builds to get the most out of your journey in The Elder Scrolls.
Skyrim may have been around for longer than a decade now, but that hasn't stopped players new and old from exploiting the beloved Elder Scrolls RPG.
And for anyone looking to get the most from their playthrough, picking one of the best Skyrim builds can make a huge difference.
Developed by Bethesda Game Studios – the same team that made Starfield – the open world of Skyrim is simply massive, with plenty of main missions, side quests and distractions to keep you entertained for days on end.
These can all be attempted in various ways depending on what build you pick, usually stemming from the 18 skills on offer. These can then be levelled up via Perk Points and combined with different weapons to hone in on a speciality.
While there are plenty of different styles, many of them can essentially be broken down into warrior, magic or stealth-related.
Still, the variety that is accessible between all of this has helped Skyrim to become endlessly replayable. But which ones are really the best?
From enchanting sorcerers to big brutes to werewolves and everything in between, the best Skyrim builds require some effort to unlock - but once done so, you can expect a great playthrough.
You can find all our Skyrim build recommendations, along with how to get them and why they're worth giving a shot, below.
Pure Mage
Race: Altmer
Skills: Alteration, Conjuration, Enchanting, Restoration
Armour: Enchanted Heavy Armour or Archmage Robes
A Pure Mage (also known as High Elf) build is all about obtaining knowledge and mastering magic, specifically the Arcane Arts. Think fewer weapons and ideally less armour (hence the robe's suggestion). Conjuration is a great skill to have, as it lets you summon minions to fight in your place. Be aware that you'll be in and out of menus constantly to change your spells, unless you focus on only a few.
Bruiser
Race: Redguard
Skills: Block, Two-Handed, Heavy Armour
Armour: Daedric Armour
If you enjoy getting your hands dirty up close and personal, then the Bruiser build is the one to pick. Two-handed weapons are the way to go, while block is similarly useful to parry and absorb melee attacks. The Daedric Armour is the highest-rated in the whole game (excluding DLC), and you're best placed to take advantage with this build.
Stealth Archer
Race: Argonian or Khajiit
Skills: Sneak, Archery, Light Armour, Smithing
Armour: Shrouded Armour
Naturally, to become a Stealth Archer, stealth is the name of the game. With that, the Sneak skill is a must to get the edge over enemies. Additionally, the Shrouded Armour used by the Dark Brotherhood is a must due to its high resistance to poison (50 points), muffled footstep enchantment and bonus damage for bows. It also comes in a cool red/black design.
Bound Warrior
Race: Breton
Skills: Smithing, Conjuration, Heavy Armour
Armour: Dragonplate Armour
Summon powerful swords and duel-wield the weapons against all the stand in your way with the Bound Warrior build. Essentially, you use Conjuration magic to summon Daedric weapons (the most powerful in the game) for a short amount of time.
Vampire Necromancer
Race: Dunmer
Skills: Conjuration, Illusion, Restoration,
Armour: Nightingale Armour
This one can be pretty fun, stalking townsfolk during the night - even if it does pose a big risk when venturing out in the daytime. The Vampire Necromancer can be acquired by first becoming a vampire by being bitten by one or using vampiric weapons. Then, begin utilising the Necromage perk found in the Restoration skill tree and keep levelling up to become part of the undead.
Pure Werewolf
Race: Redguard
Skills: Alchemy, Sneak, Illusion
Armour: Wolf Armour
How about playing Skyrim entirely as a werewolf? That's the idea for this build, relying only on skills that come from being a shape-shifting creature. To do this, you need to be infected with the Lycanthropy disease and complete The Companions quest line.
Thief
Race: Argonian
Skills: Sneak, Pickpocket, lockpicking
Armour: Thieves Guild Armour
Live the life of a thief and go full Assasin's Creed in this build, perfect for those that want a lot of gold fast. It's pretty easy to acquire compared to a lot of options on this list, and is equally great for getting into restricted areas thanks to the lockpick skill.
Archer Illusionist
Race: Bosmer
Skills: Ilusion, Sneak, Archery
Armour: Nightingale Armour
Another archer build designed around sneaking, yet this one has a splice of magic to it and offers a lot more fun. It takes a while to unlock the expert-level Illusionist spell of invisibility, but when you have it, you'll be so glad you did. Bosmers are generally great archers too.
One-Handed Warrior
Race: Argonian or Redguard
Skills: One-Handed, Heavy Armour, Block
Armour: Daedric Armour
For those of us who like simplicity, then look no further than the One-Handed Warrior. This build is one of the easiest and quickest ways to level up your Dragonborn. Just hit enemies with weapons in one hand and repeat. It's worth picking up the Spellbreaker shield to help keep magic at bay, too.
Orc Berserker
Race: Orsimer
Skills: Light Armour, Block, Smithing
Armour: Dragonscale Armour
Try out the life of an Orc, exploring Orc Strongholds and crafting some of the finest armour in the land. On top of this, use the Berserk ability to double the damage inflicted and reduce damage taken by half for 60 seconds.
Unarmed
Race: Khajit
Skills: Enchanting, Block, Light Armour
Armour: Nightingale Armour
Fancy living a bit dangerously? Try going completely unarmed as a Khajit. Stealth and melee both play important roles, along with the enchanting of clothing/armour to make the most out of your abilities without any weapons.
Destruction Mage
Race: Dunmer
Skills: Destruction, Restoration
Armour: Archmage's Robes
Plenty of fire and general destruction is at your grasp as a Destruction Mage, a build that can access some of the strongest abilities much faster than others. Just make sure you have revivable companions, as they can get caught in the crossfire.
Enchanted Alchemist
Race: Altmer
Skills: Alchemy, Enchanting, Speech
Armour: N/A
By enchanting clothing as the Enchanted Alchemist you can mix the best potions in Skyrim. It's also quite good for gold, and even better for lobbing potions - meaning no armour should be needed, in theory.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available to play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PC and pretty much any platform you can think of. It's one of the most ported games of all time for a reason.
