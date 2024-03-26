Dragon's Dogma 2 roadmap: Patch notes revealed for updates

One particularly exciting feature that's coming? The option to start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2 without having to go to any drastic measures.

Let's have a look at what else is in there!

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Capcom has announced a number of "planned updates for Dragon's Dogma 2".

Although Dragon's Dogma 2 is a single-player game, this document looks a lot like what fans of multiplayer live-service games would call a 'roadmap'.

Whatever you want to call it, below we'll detail everything that was promised by Capcom in this message online.

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Adding the option* to switch motion blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch ray tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set frame rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.

* These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.

Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.

As for when these updates will arrive, the developers said on X, "We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform."

