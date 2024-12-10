As part of the Season 1 update, Treyarch decided to add a Power Drill into the arsenal for some extra options that excel in close-quarters combat.

How can you get your hands on the Power Drill in Black Ops 6 and Warzone? Keep on reading for all the intel you need to add the weapon to your growing collection.

How to unlock the Power Drill in CoD BO6 and Warzone explained

The Power Drill first appeared as part of The Hit List event, which has come to an end.

Thankfully, there are still two methods players can utilise to obtain the Power Drill and include it as part of their favourite loadouts.

One of them requires paying a visit to the in-game store, while the other involves earning huge amounts of XP.

The store

There are various bundles packed with all kinds of cosmetic items in Call of Duty's in-game store.

For example, the Hell's Cleaner bundle for 1,400 CoD Points features the Kill Bit blueprint for the Power Drill, giving it a unique rusty look.

By purchasing the bundle, you also unlock the base version of the melee weapon at the same time, meaning players don't need to grind through the levels to get it.

The Armoury unlock

Once an event has concluded, any items players didn't get their hands on head to the Armoury.

Follow these steps to access it:

Enter a lobby for Black Ops 6 multiplayer, Ranked Play, or Zombies.

Scroll along to the Barracks tab.

Select Challenges.

Then click on the Armoury.

The Armoury contains numerous challenges for players to earn permanent unlocks for the rewards that weren't earned while an event was active.

To unlock the Power Drill, activate the challenge and earn 250,000 XP across any game mode.

This means players can load into Warzone, test their skills in Ranked Play matches, or stick to casual Multiplayer to earn the required amount.

