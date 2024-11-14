With a specific ruleset, the majority of the weapon arsenal is limited, leaving players with only a few viable options to choose from.

Thankfully, we've gathered all the intel from the pros to reveal the very best loadouts that are going to prove popular as soon as the mode launches.

What is the best Ranked Play loadout for CoD BO6?

The best Black Ops 6 Ranked Play loadout is the AMES 85 assault rifle.

Armed with an excellent rate of fire and low levels of recoil, this particular rifle packs a lethal punch in mid-range combat alongside mobility levels that enable players to keep up with the fast-moving submachine-gunners.

This set of attachments is one that's proving a hit among the best players in the world:

Optic : Kepler Microflex or Accu-Spot Reflex

: Kepler Microflex or Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Alongside the attachments, these are the perks and equipment that are working well:

Perk 1 : Ninja

: Ninja Perk 2 : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk Greed : Dexterity

: Dexterity Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Concussion

: Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

CoD Black Ops 6.

You may be wondering why the XM4 doesn't feature on this list. That's because the pros have deemed it too powerful for competitive play and have banned it outright.

This AMES 85 build provides an ideal balance of damage, reaction times and recoil, making it the perfect option for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

What are the best loadouts for CoD BO6 Ranked Play?

In addition to the AMES 85, there are a few other viable options that will make an impact as soon as Ranked Play launches.

Here's a closer look at the other weapons that will form the competitive meta:

Jackal PDW

CoD: Black Ops 6. Treyarch

The Jackal PDW SMG is the most effective weapon in close-quarters combat. Its incredible mobility largely makes it very easy to navigate the maps quickly.

These attachments keep recoil to a minimum alongside enhancing damage output and mobility even further:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

GPR 91

The GPR 91 may not be as popular as the AMES 85, but it's one of the stronger assault rifles on offer in Ranked Play.

Here's the best build to use:

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

This rifle suits longer ranges due to the lower mobility levels. Lock down a lane from a strong vantage point and you're guaranteed to score plenty of eliminations.

