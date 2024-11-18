Alongside Special Zombies, there are also Elite enemies to contend with, resulting in some chaotic battles when attempting to survive the onslaught.

But what exactly are Special Zombies in Black Ops 6? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about this particular type of undead opponent.

What are 'Special Zombies' in CoD BO6? Explained

CoD Black Ops 6.

Special Zombies in Black Ops 6 are harder to eliminate and deal more damage than standard undead enemies.

The Mangler is the only Special Zombie that appears in Terminus and Liberty Falls. Armed with a huge cannon on its arm, the zombie launches orange pulses capable of downing you in the blink of an eye.

Manglers will start to spawn after round 11, and continue appearing every few rounds.

Its Mangler Cannon has the ability to track your location, making it tricky to dodge the blast.

We recommend sprinting around a corner to stay safe or shooting the cannon as it's charging to stop the Mangler from inflicting damage.

Will more Special Zombies arrive in CoD BO6?

There is a chance more Special Zombies arrive in Black Ops 6 as the cycle progresses.

With new Zombies maps set to launch as part of seasonal updates, we expect Treyarch to introduce all kinds of new undead opposition to make your fight for survival even more difficult.

As soon as any details on the next wave of Special Zombies appear, we'll be sure to update the page with everything there is to know.

