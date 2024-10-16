In an answer to our prayers, the devs have released a plethora of new information via a blog post on the website.

So when can we pre-load the game, and what PC specs to we need?

Let's take a look at everything we've learned.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When can you pre-load CoD BO6?

If you're like us, you'll be wanting to pre-load the game in order to play it as soon as possible. So, when can we download it?

The blog has revealed that we can pre-load the game on all platforms at 9am PT on Monday 21st October 2024.

What else have we learned from CoD BO6 PC blog?

Apart from the pre-load times, what else did we learn about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from the blog post?

As well as providing details about upscaling with AMD FSR 3.1, the post provided the minimum and required specs for the game:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 8 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580

Video Memory: 2 GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 12 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8 GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Competitive / 4K Ultra Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

RAM: 16 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070

Video Memory: 10 GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

We'll also share the PC launch trailer below:

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.