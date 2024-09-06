For an extra competitive edge, check out our guide on the CoD BO6 beta meta, which details what weapon loadouts to pick and why.

Be sure to have a nosy at the Perks, too, so you can kit yourself out the best you can.

All said, between the developer's advice and our own, you're sure to dominate Ranked Play by the time the full Black Ops 6 release rolls around.

But let's get straight to it!

How to map out your success on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta

CoD BO6. Activision

Ahead of week two of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, which will be open to all players from 6pm BST on Friday 6th September, the Call of Duty team has put together a guide on everything you need to know to ensure you dominate the playable maps.

Be it a trip to a Mediterranean town or the ruins of an ancient city, the following hints and tips will have you at the top of the leaderboard and earning open beta awards ahead of the launch of the full game.

On weekend one, progression was capped to level 20, but this weekend, players will see new maps (both core and strike), a level 30 cap and new modes added to up the ante on the Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta experience.

Before you jump into your first game and before you progress through any levels, there are a handful of weapons, Perks, Scorestreaks and Equipment already unlocked and ready to use. They are already put together for you via Default Loadouts, so gear up and get ready to hit the maps.

Maps are split into two main categories: In Black Ops 6, there are 12 brand new Core 6v6 maps. In addition, there are four brand new, compact-sized Strike maps designed to be played in either Face Off 6v6 or 2v2 configurations.

Core 6v6 Maps:

Derelict (Playable at Beta)

Rewind (Playable at Beta)

Scud (Playable at Beta)

Skyline (Playable at Beta)

Babylon (Playable at Beta, Weekend 2)

Protocol (Training Map at Beta, MP Map Available at Launch)

Subsonic (Available at Launch)

Red Card (Available at Launch)

Vault (Available at Launch)

Vorkuta (Available at Launch)

Lowtown (Available at Launch)

Payback (Available at Launch)

Strike Maps:

Gala (Playable at Beta)

Pit (Playable at Beta)

Stakeout (Playable at Beta, Weekend 2)

Sand House (Available at Launch)

CORE MAPS

DERELICT - Available during Weekend 1 & 2

Derelict in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, shrouded by a lush forest, is an abandoned train graveyard - this is a mountain trail that can lead to a trail of destruction.

Almost dead in the centre of the map and just in front of the Engine is a choke point that is very powerful, but difficult to control. Flanked by the Tower, Depot and Tracks, there is plenty of cover from the outside of the choke point and very little at the centre of it all.

Bring enough firepower to lay down some cover fire and work with your team to set up crossfire lockdown positions. Being able to control this location will force the opposing team to rotate around it and cost them more time, while possibly splintering their forces.

REWIND - Available during Weekend 1 & 2

Rewind in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

This map will be familiar from Opening Night Live - it’s set in Liberty Shopping Plaza, right on the edge of Liberty Falls, West Virginia. It offers a range of potential focal points, be it the Video Store, Back Alley or Street. The Courtyard, however, is a main rotation location.

It provides the fastest rotation through the middle of the map without risking being caught by equipment or unexpected crossfire. The Courtyard has its own risks as it is a bit more visible on approach due to it being outdoors, but as always, be sure to use your minimap to gather intel on what you’re heading into.

SCUD - Available during Weekend 1 & 2

Scud in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

A radar dish lies in ruins and the buildings around it are pockmarked with holes blasted into their ceilings and walls in the middle of this military outpost. For a neat way to dish it out to your enemies, traverse the twisted metal ramp made up of destroyed pieces from the Radar dish on its north side.

Mount your weapon on the side panelling for a view toward the Outpost and Scuds or lie down for a concealed sight line into outer Trenches. When spotted, the hole in the ground nearby offers a perfect getaway into the lower Tunnel.

SKYLINE - Available during Weekend 1 & 2

Skyline in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

This map features a resort rooftop with access to a pristine lounge, kitchen, gym, pool, and state-of-the-art penthouse suite featuring its own built-in panic room. Though any Combat Specialty can excel here, the Enforcer is particularly well suited to Skyline.

Boost your health regen and movement speed after every elimination. Try a combo of the Bruiser, Gung-Ho, and Bankroll Perks for an aggressive playstyle that earns Scorestreaks fast.

BABYLON - New for Weekend 2

Babylon in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

This map will leave you to battle among the ruins of an ancient city, climbing on its crumbled columns and crawling underneath the palace.

There’s plenty of verticality to make use of here, so stay limber as you circle the central altar and seek out the best ground. Back out to the chapel or depot for more concealed views or get heated and rush the middle.

STRIKE MAPS

GALA - Available during Weekend 1 & 2

Gala in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

Nothing says blockbuster combat like the aftermath of an annual fundraising event. Located in Washington DC, flags adorn the vaulted ceiling, and balloons add a festive air to the event, while the stages on either end offer ideal viewpoints over the main floor and Lounge.

Get into place and eliminate enemies crossing the centre threshold. The power position comes at a cost, however, as enemies learn to anticipate attacks from the stage.

PIT - Available during Weekend 1 & 2

Pit in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

This map deploys you in a small subsection of a Russian mining tunnel that runs through a cave, with the ventilation shaft above letting in the only natural light. Follow the tracks to the overturned mine cart or get up on the pipes to look down on the action.

Every inch of cover matters in a tight spot like the Pit. Move in, over, and around the mine carts throughout to find the best angle for your next fight. Better than getting caught out in the open with nothing but dust for cover.

STAKEOUT - New for Weekend 2

Stakeout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

Situated in the idyllic Mediterranean region of Avalon, this small apartment will have operators battling through the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, and spilling out onto the balcony.

Leftover surveillance equipment marks the progress of the conducted intel-gathering, a smashed-out wall giving the former agents easy access to their gear.

Fast-paced and full of obstacles, ensure you’re ready to instigate the full benefits of Omnimovement and leave your enemies cowering for cover.

