With so many different weapons to use across each of the maps and game modes, picking the strongest loadouts can be a tricky task.

Thankfully, we've assembled all of the information on the best Black Ops 6 loadouts and which attachments to select for maximum performance. Let's take a closer look!

What is the meta in the CoD BO6 beta?

The Jackal PDW is the meta in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Armed with a lethal rate of fire, this submachine gun (SMG) provides players with excellent damage output in addition to low levels of recoil.

The lack of recoil allows anyone using the Jackal PDW to excel in close-quarters, mid-range and long-distance engagements.

Its high mobility is also proving popular when paired with Omnimovement. Players can sprint, slide and dive at breakneck speeds giving the enemy no time to react.

Best loadouts in CoD BO6

Alongside the Jackal PDW, there are other weapons that are giving it a run for its money.

We've spent some time testing them and finding the best attachment combinations for players to use.

Jackal PDW

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

This build for the Jackal PDW minimises recoil even further along with any damage drop-off that occurs at longer distances.

The choice of Stock attachment also improves mobility, giving players a little extra speed to outplay any fast-moving opposition.

XM4

Optic : Prismatech Reflex

: Prismatech Reflex Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

The XM4 is an excellent all-rounder in Black Ops 6 thanks to its impressive versatility.

Its mobility isn't as good as the Jackal but packs a deadly punch in mid-range combat thanks to its strong damage output.

The lack of recoil and flinch is a huge bonus too. Players can land their shots with ease even when being hit by shots from the enemy.

C9

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Lightweight Foregrip

: Lightweight Foregrip Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Stock: No Stock

The C9 resembles the iconic MP5 from previous Call of Duty titles.

This build reduces the kick generated by its fast fire rate while ensuring mobility levels remain high.

It may not be as popular as the Jackal PDW, but this SMG is more than capable of topping the scoreboards when in the right hands.

