Merry Mayhem in CoD BO6: Start date and event rewards explained
Black Ops 6 is full of merry mayhem this festive season!
To celebrate the festive season, Call of Duty has bought some Christmas cheer into Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.
The Season 1 Reloaded update features a wealth of content including a brand new Zombies map, new weapons to master and more.
Alongside Archie's Festival Frenzy and GobbleGum Mania, there's another opportunity for players to earn some exclusive rewards.
Ready for some merry mayhem on the virtual battlefield? Find all the intel and how to earn some festive items right here!
When is Merry Mayhem in CoD BO6? Start date
The Merry Mayhem event begins on 5th December 2024 and comes to an end on 19th December.
This gives players loading into the action plenty of time when it comes to earning everything that's available throughout the event.
Rather than having to play specific game modes to complete the tasks, this particular event covers all areas of the Call of Duty universe, so players can stick to their favourite modes.
What to expect from Merry Mayhem in CoD BO6
Aside from the usual chaos of Multiplayer, Zombies and Battle Royale matches, there's not much mayhem to report despite the event name.
Instead, players are required to earn specific amounts of XP in order to unlock the next reward on the progression tree.
The first reward starts at a reasonable 9,000 XP, but the amounts quickly increase into the hundreds of thousands, so be prepared to use a Double XP token to earn higher amounts with ease.
CoD BO6 Merry Mayhem event rewards explained
There are 11 rewards available to earn during the Merry Mayhem event. Ten are earned by reaching specific XP numbers, while the 11th is awarded to those who earn the first 10 rewards.
The Mastery reward for this particular event is the Maelstrom shotgun equipped with a drum magazine that's perfect for close-quarters action.
Below is a list of all the rewards on offer:
- Holiday Fear - Emblem
- Necroclaus - Loading scree
- Nasty Nick - Calling card
- Light Mend - Ammo Mod
- Death Claus - Decal
- Tesla Storm - Zombies Field Upgrade
- Bitter Blizzard - Weapon charm
- Shrapnel Radar - Multiplayer Perk
- 30-minute double Battle Pass XP token
- Scour Drill - Weapon Blueprint (BlackCell exclusive) / 3-round burst mod - XM4 attachment
