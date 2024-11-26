Of course, charging around with a knife in a gunfight is gonna prove tricky. You need to get close to your enemies to hit them with it while they can shoot you from a distance. It’s a risky game to play, but it can be fun.

Good thing the knife is so powerful, at least. A slash from this close-quarters combat weapon will kill your enemies in one hit and it can be used while sprinting.

Everyone has a knife in BO6, you just need to know how to use it.

How to use knife in CoD BO6 explained

To use a knife in CoD BO6, you need to hold down the melee attack button until you equip it.

Hold down the following buttons on each platform to equip your knife in Black Ops 6:

V key on PC

Right Stick/R3 on Xbox and PlayStation

Once you have held down the melee attack button, you will equip your knife. You can now use a knife in BO6.

If you prefer to see things in a visual format, it’s worth checking out this short and helpful video guide by YouTuber Unrated 7:

It’s worth noting that holding the melee button while close to an enemy will make you perform an execution animation.

You need to equip your knife before you’re too close to an opposing player if you want to use it to kill them.

Now your knife is equipped, you need to press R2 or L2 to use it. Click the mouse on PC using a mouse and keyboard setup.

Remember, you can attack with your knife when sprinting, and it kills enemies in one hit. It’s a powerful weapon if you can use it effectively.

