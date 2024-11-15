Compared to past releases, the process of inspecting a weapon in Black Ops 6 has changed slightly.

Thankfully, we've got all the intel you need to take a closer look at the extensive weapon arsenal on this page.

How to inspect weapon in CoD BO6 explained

CoD Black Ops 6.

If you're using a controller or a mouse and keyboard, the process of inspecting your weapon in Black Ops 6 is incredibly straightforward.

Depending on your input, follow the steps below for a closer look at a primary or secondary weapon on the virtual battlefield.

Console

Press and hold the left button on the D-Pad to bring up the emote wheel

Press left again to begin the weapon inspect animation

That's all there is to it. Previous games have immediately triggered the inspect animation by holding left on the D-Pad, but the return of emotes has added a small step to the process.

Wait a few seconds for the animation to play out, and you'll return to the normal stance.

PC

Press the I key on the keyboard to make the emote wheel appear on the left of the screen

Press I again to start the inspect animation

Similar to the controller, inspecting weapons on the PC version of Black Ops 6 is just as straightforward.

After a few seconds, the animation will stop, allowing you to continue playing the game.

We recommend finding somewhere quiet on the maps before taking a closer look at a weapon, as the animation will leave you vulnerable to enemy attacks.

