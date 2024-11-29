Of course, you want to try out every weapon in the game, we totally get that, too.

Instead of a weapon, you can use all the time, the Hand Cannon is actually a Scorestreak, which was added as part of the Hit List event.

In an odd twist, too, it was a community unlock.

Read on to find out how to get the Hand Cannon in CoD BO6.

How to get the Hand Cannon in CoD BO6 explained

CoD BO6. Activision/Radio Times

To get the CoD BO6 Hand Cannon, you need simply to head into your loadouts and equip it as a Scorestreak.

To use the Hand Cannon Scorestreak in BO6, you need to earn a score of 900 without being killed in Multiplayer. This will prove tricky most of the time but it is a neat enough Scorestreak to make it worth trying.

The Scorestreak itself was unlocked by the Black Ops 6 Community.

Released during the Hit List event, the Hand Cannon was unlocked after everyone online managed to earn 24 Billion Kills together. Turns out, a lot of Black Ops 6 was and still is being played.

Equipping the Hand Cannon as a Scorestreak in your Loadout isn’t the only way you can use it.

Just as with other Scorestreaks, you can be lucky and get the Hand Cannon from a Care Package drop.

In terms of what to expect from the Hand Cannon Scorestreak in BO6, the official Call of Duty website explains that it “allows players to equip a massively powerful handgun for a finite amount of time".

"Though it has a slow rate of fire and limited ammunition, it makes up for this with good handling, improved hip fire accuracy with faster hip-fire shooting speed, and the biggest bonus of all; high-penetration shots that can one-shot enemies."

All told, if you want a stupidly powerful pistol in Black Ops 6, you can’t go wrong with the Hand Cannon Scorestreak.

Plus, it has three Mastery Level Badges.

Now, get out there and start using the Hand Cannon in BO6 already!

