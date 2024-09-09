CoD BO6 beta stats: How to see them and do they carry over?
See how you fare in Black Ops 6 multiplayer.
Checking stats in Call of Duty is integral for players wanting to know how they fare against the enemy and their friends.
The launch of Black Ops 6 is moving into view, and after fans dropped into the beta across two weekends, many are wanting to know how to check their in-game statistics.
After getting to grips with Omnimovement and the immense firepower of the Jackal PDW, players have already stacked up a huge amount of time on the virtual battlefield.
Want to check the total number of eliminations scored? How about the all-important K/D ratio? Keep on reading for all the intel.
How to see your CoD BO6 beta stats
The process of checking the stats from the Black Ops 6 beta is a simple process:
- Log into X/Twitter.
- Create a post containing the Activision ID and #CODBetaRecord.
- Then, tag the Call of Duty X/Twitter account.
- The official CoD account will respond with an overview.
The Combat Record contains a wealth of useful information, including the K/D ratio, the levels of accuracy and the number of victories earned over the two weekends.
Once the beta ends, players can also use this feature to check their stats accrued by playing Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
Will CoD BO6 beta stats carry over?
The Black Ops 6 beta stats will not carry over to the game's full release.
This may seem frustrating for those who have generated thousands of eliminations and a high K/D ratio.
However, everyone starting the Black Ops 6 cycle on a level playing field is the logical option, and gives all players loading into the action the best chance of reaching the top of the leaderboards.
