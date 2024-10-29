Armed with excellent levels of mobility and a blisteringly fast rate of fire, SMGs thrive in close-quarters combat but do struggle at longer distances.

With so much choice on offer before you even load into a game mode, what's the best SMG to use? Keep on reading for all the intel you need.

What's the best SMG in CoD BO6?

The best SMG in Black Ops 6 is the PP-919.

This particular weapon may seem familiar to 2011's Modern Warfare 3 in the form of the PP90M1, affectionately known as the pea shooter.

Although its rate of fire may not be as fast as others in the category, it boasts a huge magazine as standard and a recoil pattern that's easy to master.

CoD: Black Ops 6.

Rather than dominating one particular area, the PP-919 is a jack-of-all-trades capable of decimating when up close and personal and dealing plenty of damage at longer distances.

Best SMGs in CoD BO6

It's not just the PP-919 that's proving popular on the virtual battlefield.

There are several SMGs that have already cemented their place towards the very top of the ever-changing meta.

Below are a few that are also worth considering if you're not the biggest fan of the PP-919.

C9

The C9 heavily resembles the MP5 from previous Call of Duty titles.

Featuring a lethal rate of fire, the SMG is a force to be reckoned with, but its recoil can be tricky to control.

Despite this, the C9 is certainly worth considering before Season 1 begins.

Jackal PDW

Ever since the beta, the Jackal PDW has acted as a popular choice thanks to its mid-range prowess.

Armed with crystal-clear iron sights, the SMG is one of the most versatile in the arsenal.

However, its longer sprint-to-fire time means you will take a few milliseconds longer to snap onto the intended target.

A solid option nonetheless, but there are better on offer.

Kompakt 92

The third and final SMG we recommend isn't part of the meta just yet.

Despite this, it has the best rate of fire in the entire Black Ops 6 arsenal, giving you a huge advantage in those hectic close-quarters battles.

With the right attachments equipped, you can tame its recoil to enhance versatility.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.