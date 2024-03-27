The Banana of the Gods is tricky to hunt down, but doing so will restore the player's health over time as well as increase their jump, stamina, and sprint speed. So there are plenty of reasons to scavenge for the forbidden fruit.

With that, let's peel back the details of where to find the Banana of the Gods as well as the full effects that are granted upon consuming one.

How to get Banana of the Gods in Fortnite explained

The Banana of the Gods can be located in multiple places across the Fortnite map, with Mount Olympus, The Underworld and Brawler's Battleground being the most notable.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The legendary fruit can be found within all types of chests – particularly, Olympian chests. It can also be found in Produce Boxes or occasionally found within buildings. The full effects of eating a banana include:

Unlimited Stamina

Health regeneration – three health points every second for 20 seconds

Speed Boost

Improved Jump

A handy video from Perfect Score outlines one of the many locations where a Banana of the Gods can be found. This, naturally, can change with an element of randomisation, but this spot near Mount Olympus has proven to be pretty consistent.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.