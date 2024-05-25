The vibes and the wording may seem right — what with Chapter 5 Season 3 having a Fallout-inspired apocalypse theme and Wastelander Magneto on its list of battle pass skins — but how are you actually meant to "accept a Wastelander Challenge" as it says?

How to 'Accept a Wastelander Challenge' in Fortnite explained

The locations of the Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 3: Wrecked Epic Games

To accept a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite, you need to travel to a Wastelander Beacon and interact with it by pressing the Action button.

There are four of these Wastelander Beacons on the map. You can see the locations marked on the image above, and we've also described your four options below. You need to head to one of these places:

A small peninsula between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig in the orange Wasteland biome at the south/bottom end of the map

The bottom left of the winter biome, just south of Reckless Railways

To the east of Classy Courts at the Slumberyard landmark

Just north of Rebel's Roost

The Rebel's Roost location is usually pretty quiet, but plenty of players are landing in the Wasteland at the moment so don't be surprised if you get jumped the second you land by someone with Nitro Gloves!

A screenshot of Cole Luke's Fortnite avatar interacting with a Wastelander Beacon in Fortnite, thus completing the 'Accept a Wastelander Challenger' Quest. Epic Games / Radio Times

When our roving reporter Cole Luke completed this quest, he opted for the first option on that list — the small peninsula right at the bottom-middle of the map.

In the screenshot above, you can see the exact moment at which he completed this quest. These grey, junkyard-looking mini towers are the 'beacons' you need to look for.

To 'Accept a Wastelander Challenge', you simply need to interact with one of these small grey towers and choose the option to 'accept' when prompted.

And that's all you need to know on accepting a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite! Enjoy that chunky pile of XP.

We'll keep bringing you more Fortnite coverage in the days ahead, and with Ariana Grande and Lethal Company on the list of rumoured upcoming additions, it looks like this apocalypse will not be killing the game off by any stretch of the imagination.

Watch this space, folks! And use the links below, after you've wrapped up this list of quests, if you fancy checking out some great Fortnite creative maps while you wait for the next batch of official new content to drop.

