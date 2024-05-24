But new rumours and leaks suggest that Grande, the singer of hits such as Thank U, Next and 7 Rings, is about to make a comeback.

So, let's take a look at what is in store for Fortnite, aside from its bonkers post-apocalyptic Chapter 5: Season 3 update.

Is Ariana Grande returning to Fortnite?

There has not been any official confirmation that Ariana Grande is returning to Fornite, yet.

However, prominent Fortnite social media account, iFireMonkey, that regularly leaks information on the game posted an image of the singer in a new in-game costume, sparking rumours she is about to make a comeback.

In the outfit, Grande is seen wearing a pink and white dress and sporting a long pink ponytail.

The post also stated that a new jam pack of her tracks was imminent too.

When could Ariana Grande return to Fortnite?

There is no confirmed date for Ariana Grande’s return to Fortnite, however we would anticipate that if she was to make a comeback, it could be some time later this year, from August at the earliest.

The current Festival, headlined by Billie Eilish, is due to end on Thursday 13th June. A previous leak for Fortnite’s roadmap, as reported by The Economic Times, also suggested that Metallica could be the next artist to headline a festival, which would push Grande back to a later date.

This would also make sense, considering Metallica’s track Fuel was used in the trailer for the new Chapter 5: Season 3 update which has just launched. It has transformed Batte Royale Island into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Other artists touted to lead the festival later this year were Karol G in August and Snoop Dogg in October.

When was Ariana Grande in Fortnite before?

Ariana Grande was last available in the Fortnite Item Shop on 13th April 2023.

Some fans are so desperate to see her return that they have even started a petition on Change.org, although it has only received just shy of 1000 votes so far.

Grande first appeared in Fortnite way back in August 2021 as part of the game’s musical Rift Tour event, where she had five shows running across a weekend at various times.

