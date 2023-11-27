But sadly, today is your last chance to pick up one of these great savings. It's Cyber Monday after all, otherwise known as the end of the Black Friday sales. If you've been waiting and waiting to see if you can get any more off this console, we don't suggest you wait anymore, as this will be the final sales period before Boxing Day.

So, It's time to make that purchase or miss it. Here are the best PS5 deals you can pick up this Cyber Monday.

How much will the PS5 cost on Cyber Monday 2023?

We've been so happy to see that the PS5 has been on sale for just £389.99 throughout the whole of the Black Friday sales. That's a £90 reduction from its original RRP of £479.99, making it cheaper than the PS5 Digital. Stocks of this are now extremely low but you can still find it at GAME or Sports Direct.

Alternatively, you can now order the brand-new PS5 Slim for £479, or £389 for the Digital version. This is available at plenty of stores including GAME and Very.

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals at a glance

PS5 console bundles Cyber Monday deals:

PS5 games Cyber Monday deals:

PS5 accessory Black Friday deals:

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals still available in 2023 UK sales

Get £90 off the PS5

What’s the deal: The PS5 has been reduced by £90 (or 19 per cent) in the Black Friday sales. It’s now available for £389.99 rather than £479.99.

Why we chose it: This really is a no-brainer. It’s so rare to see popular devices like the PS5 dropped to this low, so to see a whole £90 off is truly special. We’d suggest snapping this up fast because this is your last chance to get the PS5 for this all-time low price and stocks are running out fast.

PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle

PlayStation

What's the deal: Earlier in the month, retailers were running an unbelievable bundle of a PS5 with the new game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at just £409.99. Sadly, that deal has now gone, but you can still pick it up for £429.99 at GAME.

Why we chose it: With this bundle, you're still getting £110 off for a console and a brand-new game that reviewers are raving about.

Buy PS5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle from £539 £429.99 (save £109.01 or 20%) at GAME

PlayStation 5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle

EE

What’s the deal: One of the best games of the year, Spider-Man 2 is now available in a bundle with the PS5 for £449 (£90 off) at GAME.

Why we chose it: Spider-Man 2 has had rave reviews from critics and gamers alike. It's the perfect game with which to test your all-new PS5 as it's fun, intuitive and ideal for Spidey fans.

Buy PS5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for £539 £449.99 (save £90 or 16%) at GAME

PS5 with extra DualSense wireless controller

PlayStation

What's the deal: You can get the PS5 with an extra controller for £90 off at EE, taking the price to £439.

Why we chose it: With this deal, you can turn any Christmas Day gaming session into a fierce competition thanks to this extra controller.

Buy PS5 with extra DualSense wireless controller for £529 £439 (save £90 or 17%) at EE

PlayStation 5 and God of War Ragnarök Bundle

What's the deal: Another gaming bundle for you is £90 off the PS5 and God of War Ragnarök bundle.

Why we chose it: God of War Ragnarök is a beautiful and unique dive into the world of Norse myths. It's great for PlayStation players who want to try something different.

Buy PlayStation 5 and God of War Ragnarök Bundle for £539.99 £449.99 (save £90 or 16%) at GAME

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Plus Premium 24-month subscription

EE

What's the deal: You can get the new PS5 combined with a 24-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium. This bundle would normally cost £669, but now you can get it for £579 which is a £90 saving.

Why we chose it: A PlayStation Plus Premium 24-month subscription is usually worth £239.98, so that's a huge saving on the service. With PlayStation Plus Premium, there are hundreds of benefits including exclusive game trials, cloud streaming and a huge catalogue of new and classic games.

Buy the PS5 and PlayStation Plus Premium 24-month subscription for £669 £579 (save £90 or 13%) at EE

PS5, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Barbie Movie bundle

Currys

What's the deal: With this bundle, not only can you get the discounted PS5, but you can also get Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and The Barbie Movie on Blue Ray DVD for just £429.99. That's a saving across the console and both games, saving you well over £100.

Why we chose it: A new PS5, two brand-new games and the biggest film of the year? Yes, please.

Buy PS5, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga and Barbie Movie bundle for £542.94 £429.99 (save £113.95 or 20%)

PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle

Very

What's the deal: As we've said, the new PS5 Slim is now available to order for £479 (£389 for the Digital Edition). But, you can already also get it in a bundle with some of the year's hottest games, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Why we chose it: If you're desperate for the latest console, why not combine it with a brilliant new game too?

Buy PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle for £514 at Very

PS5 Slim and EA Sports FC 24 bundle

Amazon

What's the deal: You can also get the PS5 Slim with the game EA Sports FC 24 for £519.

Why we chose it: This is another case of combining the latest model with one of the latest games. EA Sports FC is fun, advanced and a perfect Christmas present for sport lovers and gamers.

Buy PS5 Slim and EA Sports FC 24 bundle for £519 at Very

Best PS5 game deals we've seen so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Activision

What’s the deal: The £409 deal may gone, but this game is still on sale. At Very you can get the brand-new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for 21% less, as the price has been knocked down to £55.99.

Why we chose it: This game is an amazing new addition to the Call of Duty franchise, with the greatest collection of Multiplayer maps ever. Brutal and challenging as ever, but with all-new stories and scenarios, this will make your gamer friends unbelievably jealous.

Buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £69.99 £54.99 (save £15 or 21%) at Very

Hogwarts Legacy PS5

Avalanche Studios

What’s the deal: You can now get 30 per cent off the Hogwarts Legacy PS5 game at Amazon. In disc edition, this game is now available for just under £35.

Why we chose it: If you've been putting off buying Hogwarts Legacy, now is the time to change that. For a limited time only, you can get this game for £15 less and immerse yourself into the magical realm of Harry Potter.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy PS5 for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%) at Amazon

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

EA

What’s the deal: Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is now on sale for £40 off as the price has been dropped to just £30. That's over half price.

Why we chose it: With this deal, you're getting a 57 per cent saving on one of the most sophisticated Star Wars games ever made. In it, you'll be taken on a journey through Cal's time as a powerful Jedi Knight as he explores new planets and familiar frontiers across the galaxy.

Buy Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for £69.99 £29.99 (save £40 or 57%) at Currys

EA SPORTS FC 24

Amazon

What’s the deal: EA SPORTS FC 24 has been slashed to £41, saving you 40 per cent on this incredible new football game.

Why we chose it: You won't find a more realistic match-day experience in the gaming world than this. From the commentary and crowd noises to the rhythm and fluidity of the players, this is as close to real football as it gets. And it's all controlled by you, what could be better than that?

Buy EA Sports FC 24 for £69.99 £41.99 (save £28 or 40%) at Currys

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition

Amazon

What’s the deal: Amazon has also lowered the price of Assassin's Creed Mirage to £34.99 as opposed to £44.99.

Why we chose it: It's a great discount for a great franchise. The perfect Christmas present for history buffs and gamers.

Buy Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition for £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%) at Amazon

Cricket 24

Amazon

What's the deal: The game Cricket 24 is on sale for just £39.99 after being reduced by 20 per cent.

Why we chose it: We've just had the Cricket World Cup, which means there's never been a better time to practise your skills. In this game, you can choose from over 300 players, play as one of the top cricketing nations and take your pick of tournaments including The Ashes, The Hundred and more.

Buy Cricket 24 for £49.99 £41.99 (save £8 or 16%) at Amazon

Best PS5 accessories on sale now

PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Box.co.uk

What's the deal: The PS5 wireless controllers have now been reduced to just £39.99 at Currys and £44.99 for pre-owned models at GAME. That's a 25 per cent saving on highly intuitive controllers still in good working condition.

There are also a few small savings going at Box.co.uk, for instance, the controller in Starlight Blue is now available for £20 less.

Why we chose it: Even a small saving could help ease the burden on your gaming budget and improve your PS5 setup for less.

Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Box.co.uk

What's the deal: You can get the PS5 HD camera for 20 per cent off this Black Friday. The device has been discounted from £49.99 to just £39.99.

Why we chose it: What could be better than a £10 saving on a 1080pHD camera, featuring dual wide lenses and a built-in stand, designed to capture the smoothest image possible. Whether you're gaming with friends or live-streaming, this is an unbeatable buy.

Buy Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera for £49.99 £39.99 (save £10 or 20%) at Currys

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless PS5 Headset

Currys

What's the deal: PlayStation's own wireless headphones are now on sale for £69.99, down from £89.99. This £20 saving is available for a limited time only at Currys.

Why we chose it: These headphones are built with virtual surround sound, a noise-cancelling microphone, and an in-built battery that can last up to 12 hours.

Buy Sony Pulse 3D Wireless PS5 Headset for £89.99 £69.99 (save £20 or 22%) at Currys

