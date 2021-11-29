This Cyber Monday get the Fitbit Sense for the usual price of a Versa

Black Friday is no more, but Cyber Monday is still on. And, while this may not be the usual time of year to get serious about fitness (we’re thinking of how many yule logs we’re about to eat instead), this offer is far too good not to share.

Advertisement

The Fitbit Sense is the top of the range and this Cyber Monday has seen it drop to its lowest price ever. It is, for today only, the same price that the Versa (Fitbit’s older model) normally is. You can pick it up for a bargain price of £189 from most major retailers right now!

And that is not all, as the Versa is on offer too along with several other products in the Fitbit range. We’ve got you covered with all the details for where to pick up the Sense and its counterparts at a cheaper price but hurry, the stock is already running low in several places.

Looking for the latest offers? Head to our live Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Fitbit Versa VS Fitbit Sense: Which should you buy

If you want to have the Fitbit that is the best for tracking every aspect of your health, then it is the Fitbit Sense you will want to take a look at.

Although saying that, considering the cost of the Sense is the same as the Versa normally is, we would definitely advise going for the Sense anyway. The two are evenly matched when it comes to basic features, but the Sense’s extra electrodermal activity sensor (which is designed to monitor your stress) and its ECG tracker (which can detect abnormal heart activity) are worth it, especially when they come at no extra cost.

Fitbit Sense Deals

Head to any of the below to grab yourself the Fitbit Sense, reduced to £189. That’s the lowest price that we have seen it for and it is already selling out in certain places with AO now out of stock. If you want to take advantage of this particular deal, we advise doing it extremely quickly while you still can.

Fitbit Versa Deals

These are the outlets we have found selling the Fitbit Versa, which is also heavily reduced down to £139 for the Versa 3 and £99 for the Versa 2.

Cyber Monday Fitbit Deals

There are, of course, other Fitbits out there besides the Versa and the Sense, and you can find deals on the Charge, the Inspire and the Ace 3 too. Check them out below.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section.